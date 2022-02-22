Bill Strecker says it doesn’t take a skate park to teach skateboarding.
Strecker, who owns the Arson Skateboard Shops in Rutland and Manchester, said he’s been proving that through his work with local schools and recreation departments and he now plans to expand the work, hiring full-time employees for his community engagement efforts. Strecker opened the Rutland branch of his Manchester-born shop during the summer.
“It’s been growing, and we’ve got some great support from the community,” he said. “We’re getting there. With any new shop, people have to learn you’re there, but what’s been amazing has been the support from the city.”
Strecker said the shop has forged a strong relationship with the Recreation and Parks Department, especially since the closure of the Flipside Skate Park at Giorgetti Park. He said they have used the basketball courts at White’s Park for clinics.
“Now the kids use us as a third place between school and home,” he said. “We take that responsibility seriously to be mentors.”
Once the weather got cold, the clinics moved indoors to the Rutland Recreation Community Center, where youths make use of a “gym-safe” board Strecker said he developed. The board recesses the hard contact points on a normal board that have a way of scratching up surfaces used by skaters.
“You’re really only getting polished maple on those floors, and it doesn’t leave any marks,” he said. “The wheels are a little softer.”
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said the summer clinics routinely drew about a dozen kids.
“They’ve been a great partner because they’re passionate about skateboarding,” she said. “They provide professional instructors who are great with the kids and teaching them skills. ... They’re really good at what they do.”
Strecker, 45, said skaters of his generation were largely self-taught. He said with professional instruction, a beginner can learn in weeks or months what it often takes skaters two years — and a lot of falls, scrapes and bruises — to figure out.
“One of the first things we do is safety,” he said. “How do you properly ride this? How do you fall? ... That’s one of the first things we go over. ... It’s an inviting environment for somebody who might not have the resources but wants to try something. It’s not competitive. You’re competing with yourself and you’re setting goals without anyone telling you what the next thing to do is.”
Strecker has already been working with Rutland Intermediate School, and he said the new staff will be tasked with reaching out to more schools and recreation departments.
“Skateboarding is growing,” he said. “It was in the Olympics. ... Any municipality I talk to is interested in growing that relationship.”
Amid all that, Strecker is working to organize a New England Skateboarding Association, which he hopes to affiliate with USA Skateboarding, which is recognized by the International Olympic Committee as the governing body of skateboarding in the United States.
More locally, Peters said skateboarding will play a bigger role in the city in the near future.
“When we’re ready, which could be in the next couple years, we’ll start going after grants to build a skate park at Meadow Street,” she said.
Peters said she had already been looking at replacing Flipside, where the equipment was old and the department wanted to use the space for more summer day care programming, when COVID hastened its closure and the Main Street Park gazebo took precedence over other recreation projects.
“It is on our top three list of projects to do the skate park, but we do need funding,” she said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
