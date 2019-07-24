A planned solar project has been scaled back after the Board of Aldermen refused to sign off on a declaration that it was on a “preferred” site.
Charles Coughlin, who owns the city’s two McDonald’s restaurants and Central Vermont Motorcycles on West Street, planned to build a solar array on land behind the motorcycle shop. Through net metering, it was expected to provide enough power to cover his needs at the three businesses.
Toward that end, Coughlin and Philip Allen, of Same Sun of Vermont, approached the board earlier this year asking the board to sign a letter saying the property met a set of criteria set out in state law making it a “preferred solar site” — a designation Allen said was intended to encourage solar development on industrial properties rather than agricultural ones. Allen said the designation had no bearing on the approval process, but did affect the rate at which Coughlin would be paid for the electricity, to the tune of an estimated $50,000 over several years.
The board declined to take any action on the request and declined to say why — the issue was discussed at a committee-level executive session, which none of the board members present have discussed openly. The most Board President Sharon Davis has said was that it was “thoroughly vetted.”
So, Allen said, the project was scaled back to a size — 150 kw — where it automatically qualified for the preferred status without a sign-off from the board.
“The reason it’s a preferred site is half the power is going to the motorcycle shop and half the power is going to the local McDonald’s,” he said, adding that they just installed a smaller array atop the motorcycle shop but, ironically, the power from it cannot go to the shop because of the arrangement for the ground array.
Allen said he remains mystified by the board’s decision.
“There have been some legitimate reasons to object to solar arrays,” he said. “This is as pure a case as you can find.”
While Allen and Coughlin never got an explanation, the City Planning Commission did. City Attorney Matthew Bloomer met with the commission in executive session after the commission sent the Board of Aldermen a letter questioning the decision. Commission Chairwoman Susan Schreibman, reached Wednesday, said there was little she could say about the discussion.
“I will say that the city needs to be proactive in its planning for renewable energy,” she said. “The Planning Commission does understand the need to plan for projects, renewable energy projects, and will address this in the rewrite of the master plan.”
Schreibman said the commission will not undertake a full-scale rewrite of the master plan until it is done rewriting the city’s zoning laws, which won’t happen before next year, but that she hopes the preferred siting issue can be addressed as one of the minor revisions the plan will need for re-adoption next year.
