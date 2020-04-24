The River Street sewer main keeps failing, but the city can’t replace it yet.
Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said the pipe broke this week, three days after the last time it broke, bringing it up to a total of six failures in the last two years.
“That pipe, if we can’t replace it soon according to the plan, we’re going to do it 10 feet at a time,” Wennberg said.
Replacing the pipe was among the sewer improvements covered by the $7.4 million bond voters approved last year. The city was unable to access that money, however, because of a lawsuit from a city resident arguing that the bond vote was invalid because the city report had not come out on time. The lawsuit turned out to be an effort by a local landlord to gain leverage in a tax dispute and was thrown out first on the local level and then by the Vermont Supreme Court.
After that was resolved, the project hit a second snag when the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources decided the city needed to test for possible contamination at a Green Mountain Power property the line crosses. After that figurative block was cleared, they started drilling three weeks ago and hit a literal block — the drill ran into “something hard.”
“Now we’ve completed a whole series of borings,” Wennberg said. “The results look very promising. ... The engineers are looking at the result, and I expect real soon, no later than next week, we’ll get a recommendation. ... We’ve had to revise the plan a couple times. Of course, the cost keeps going up.”
Wennberg said the pipe going offline drops the sewer system’s capacity from 15 million gallons a day to 22 million gallons a day, which increases the chance of a combined sewage overflow in heavy rain. He said the city lucked out during the most recent repairs and didn’t wind up needing the extra capacity.
