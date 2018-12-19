The city wants the state to let it replace its pipes.
The city has sued the Vermont Agency of Transportation and Vermont Railway, asking that they cooperate with the city in the replacement of water pipes running under rail crossings rather than first require the city to sign a "master license agreement" that city officials find onerous.
The lawsuit, filed late last week in Rutland civil court, was triggered by a planned project that included replacing a pipe that runs under the Park Street crossing. The project was launched in response to the effect that fighting the 2014 Rutland Plywood fire had on water pressure in nearby neighborhoods.
When the city inquired in 2016 whether it would need a permit from AOT for the work, according to the lawsuit, the agency replied that rather than a permit, the city would have to sign a master license agreement with the agency and Vermont Railway before either would cooperate with the city.
"It is my understanding that there has never been an MLA in place and the operators of the railway have never previously required one," Rutland Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg wrote in an affidavit filed by the city as part of the lawsuit. "Instead, the Department of Public Works and the local railroad office have worked cooperatively to meet our goals ... The City relied on this previous course of conduct with regard to the Park Street Crossing in planning and implementing the Project, as both phases of the Project are dependent on replacing the pipe at the Park Street Crossing."
The complaint states that the MLA would have applied not just to Park Street, but to all crossings in the city and the town — about 50 total. It would require the city to indemnify AOT and Vermont Railway for any damages associated with the pipes, even if they were caused by the other party's negligence, according to the lawsuit, and would have given AOT and Vermont Railway the ability to disallow additional water and sewer infrastructure at crossings without cause.
The city would have had to waive its rights to appeal such a denial in court, according to the lawsuit, and pay attorney's fees for any attempt to enforce the agreement, even if AOT or Vermont Railway lost the case.
Wennberg wrote that the city has learned that AOT has recently made the same requirement of other municipalities.
An inquiry to AOT was referred to rail program director Dan Delabruere, who declined to comment on the lawsuit and refused to discuss the state's reasoning behind requiring the MLAs in general.
"I'm not going to talk about this issue," Delabruere said.
