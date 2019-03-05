In a special meeting on Tuesday, the Rutland City School Board of Commissioners voted to create a three-person committee who would work with their attorney to come up with changes to Superintendent Adam Taylor's contract with Rutland City Schools.
After an hour in executive session, School Commissioner Hurley Cavacas made a motion to authorize the chair, Richard Courcelle, to appoint a three-person committee assisted by legal counsel to develop an improvement plan in renegotiation of Taylor's employment contract, in addition to any other improvements as the committee finds appropriate and acceptable.
“The committee then will report what it has developed to the board of school commissioners prior to March 26,” Cavacas said in a motion he read during the open session portion of Tuesday's meeting.
Courcelle called for a role call vote, Alison Notte seconded the motion, and the motion passed 7-3, before Courcelle appointed commissioners Cavacas, Notte, and Joanne Pencak as the three-person team.
“The contract has provisions in it in terms of the reviews and things like that,” Courcelle said. “The key point in this is the development of an improvement plan that this group will bring forth to the board ... for his performance.”
Courcelle said William Meub, of Rutland-based Meub, Gallivan and Larson, would be assisting the board with their report.
