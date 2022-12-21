The city owns Piedmont Pond.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously this week to buy the 1.2-acre property containing the pond from owner Bruce Bentley for $10. The board also voted to pay $1 for an easement granting access to property owned there by Chris Fucci, and another dollar for an easement onto the land of Alderman Larry Cupoli.
Cupoli abstained from all votes on the subject.
Alderman William Gillam, Public Works Committee chair, said the moves clear the way for the city to begin work on the pond in June as part of the effort to improve water quality in Moon Brook. He said this will include drawing down water to expose the shoreline for planting while also dredging the bottom.
“The idea is to get some shade so the water is cooler in there,” he said. “Apparently, the dams are not so bad, but they need a little bit of work. ... (The Department of Public Works) has two pieces of funding and they’re waiting on one more piece.”
Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo wrote in an email Wednesday that final design plans should be completed within a few weeks, subject to stakeholder review. If nothing unforeseen comes up, work should take place from July to October, he said.
Bentley said the pond came along with his house on Piedmont Parkway, which he bought in 1989.
“It was built kind of as an aesthetic for this development,” he said. “One thing it’s served as and will continue to serve as is a settling pond for the silt and sediment that washes down from Giorgetti (Boulevard).”
Bentley said silt dredged from the pond was used to cap the old landfill by the high school. He said he had been in discussions about what to do with the pond for 15 years and was relieved to see the city take responsibility for it.
“I think it’s good for the pond, the city and the neighbors to have it dredged because it’s getting shallow,” he said. “It’s been quite a long process, but I think this is a good result.”
The state has declared Moon Brook an impaired watershed, and the city has been focusing on efforts at Piedmont Pond and Combination Pond to improve the overall water quality.
