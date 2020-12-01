The city’s insurance costs were driven up in part by 18 “high-cost” claims in the previous year, human resources director Jody Breault said Tuesday.
Breault, who addressed the General Committee as it undertook its portion of the budget review, said the number was “quite a lot.” She said the cases were not COVID-related and she could not attribute the glut to any other common cause.
“I guess I would call it bad luck,” Breault said. “In 20 years doing HR, I have never seen an increase this large.”
Breault said the city paid out $2.6 million in premiums and made $3.2 million in claims.
Insurance costs went up 22%, or roughly $600,000, and drove many of Mayor David Allaire’s decisions regarding the budget that he told the committee included as much as he could without laying people off. The committee, which reviews budgets for the executive branch and general governmental expenses, found little to question and nothing to cut Tuesday, approving the recommendation as-written.
There was discussion over the failure to reach an agreement with the union over a change to the insurance that Allaire said could have shaved about $200,000 off the insurance bill. Allaire said all of the city employee unions would have had to sign off on it — none did.
Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey said she understood one of the factors was the short time the unions were given to consider the proposal. Breault said that had been unavoidable because of the timeframe in which the city gets information from the insurance company and that several union representatives expressed unease with giving up coverage for out-of-network physicians.
City Assessor Barry Keefe acknowledged he would retire rather than seek re-election in March, and suggested that his successor would cost the city less in salary and health insurance.
“Is (Alderman) Tom DePoy here?” Keefe asked. “Tell him I want to thank him for cutting my supplies last year because I’ve been stealing computer paper from the mayor, unbeknownst to him.”
Keefe professed his frugality and said he had restored his normal office supply allotment in the current budget proposal because the year underway had convinced him it was necessary for the orderly operation of his office.
“The next person might not be as crafty as me,” he said.
DePoy quipped that he could see why the mayor’s budget for office supplies had gone up and then voted with the rest of the committee to approve the city assessor’s budget.
The proposed $22.3 million budget is up about 1.2% over last year. The Board of Aldermen reviews the budget section-by-section at the committee level before sending it to the full board to finalize the number that goes before the voters in March. The aldermen might cut from the mayor’s budget proposal but cannot add to it. The next budget meeting is Thursday, when the Recreation Committee looks at the recreation budget as well as the budget for Rutland Free Library.
