North Main Street in Rutland is pictured here on Wednesday. City officials are considering reducing the number of lanes along the stretch of Route 7 in order to slow traffic and improve safety.

 JIM SABATASO / staff photo

City officials heard proposals to reduce the number of lanes of routes 4 and 7 Wednesday.

The Public Works Committee and an audience of about 20 people listened to a presentation from representatives of the Vermont Agency of Transportation on reconfiguring one or both of the roads from four travel lanes to two travel lanes with a center turning lane and bicycle lanes.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

