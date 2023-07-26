City officials heard proposals to reduce the number of lanes of routes 4 and 7 Wednesday.
The Public Works Committee and an audience of about 20 people listened to a presentation from representatives of the Vermont Agency of Transportation on reconfiguring one or both of the roads from four travel lanes to two travel lanes with a center turning lane and bicycle lanes.
The configuration was temporarily tried out in 2014 as the state resurfaced Woodstock Avenue before being abandoned in the face of public backlash.
With the streets coming due for resurfacing, the state is once again offering to repaint the lines as part of an overall project scheduled for next year.
Alderman William Gillam said the meeting Tuesday was one in a series of public meetings and noted that the decision is not made by the state or the Board of Aldermen, but by the city’s Board of Highway Commissioners.
The Board of Highway Commissioners is composed of the mayor, the president of the Board of Aldermen and the public works commissioner. In 2014, then-mayor Christopher Louras supported the change but was outvoted by Board President David Allaire and Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg.
“I did it for a number of reasons,” Allaire, now a private citizen, said while speaking at the meeting Tuesday. “I’m glad I did it. I’m proud of that vote. I think it saved a lot of lives, but times do change.”
Allaire said times had not changed enough for him to support reconfiguring Woodstock Avenue, but he did like the idea for North Main Street. Route 7 is straighter, he said, and has fewer curb cuts and traffic complications.
“I think that would be a prime area to make that change, and I think it would be a benefit for the city,” he said. “Woodstock Avenue is a whole other ball of wax.”
Brandon Kipp, a project manager for the state Agency of Transportation (AOT), acknowledged the unpopularity of the 2014 “road diet,” but suggested such a change on North Main Street might get a more favorable reaction and that the city might even be willing to reconsider Woodstock Avenue.
“We pretty much got chased out of town with pitchforks,” said Kipp, who was not part of the 2014 project. “Based on what we learned in Rutland, we went to Berlin, U.S. 302. ... I don’t know the full story, but I think it was a success. ... I drive that segment a lot. It feels great.”
Mayor Michael Doenges said he intended to keep listening to feedback for now, but that his own inclination as of Tuesday was to reconfigure North Main Street but not change Woodstock Avenue until there could be more study — particularly regarding the impact on traffic during drop-off and pick-up times at Rutland High School.
A few members of the public attending were critical of the idea. While there was a broad agreement that traffic was too fast on Woodstock Avenue, Henry Heck suggested the problem was that the police department lacked the staffing to do regular ticketing there, and he urged the decision-makers to consider that throttling traffic on Woodstock Avenue would drive more motorists into the adjacent neighborhoods.
Most of the other commenters identified themselves as cyclists and argued for doing the change on Woodstock Avenue, saying it would make the road safer and contribute to making the city more inviting.
Kipp said the state wants to have a decision from the city by mid-August. He said that while the state resurfaces the roads on a 10- to 15-year cycle, the city is free to pay for new lane striping on its own whenever it wants.