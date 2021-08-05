The Board of Aldermen is poised to create a “working group” to investigate creating a TIF district in the city.
The Community and Economic Development Committee took no formal action during its meeting on the subject Thursday. Committee Chair Michael Talbot asked Board President Matthew Whitcomb the procedure for creating a working group, and Whitcomb said he believed he had the authority to create one. Board member Sharon Davis, a former board president, said he could establish such a group subject to board approval.
Tax increment financing (TIF) districts are a process by which municipalities make infrastructure investments to pave the way for private development, financing those improvements with the increase in tax revenue generated by the new development.
“Tax increment financing is the closest thing you get to a silver bullet for downtown revitalization,” said Dominic Cloud, city manager of St. Albans, which has had great success with a TIF district in its downtown. “This is the Olympic-quality economic development tool.
The potential for such districts in the city was a subject of discussion in the local elections this year. Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said the notion of creating a TIF district in the city has bounced around for years, but discussions picked up momentum in the spring. The meeting Thursday featured Cloud and Stephanie Clarke, a consultant to help set up TIF districts.
Clarke noted that state law capped the number of TIF districts allowed in Vermont, and four more are available. She said there is also a limit of two per county and her firm is talking to the town of Killington about creating one there. She said the state’s program was structured to avoid the problems communities have had with TIF districts in other parts of the country.
“A lot of times, municipalities will do the ‘Field of Dreams’ model — if you build it, they will come,” she said, noting that communities have built otherwise useless infrastructure on spec and then failed to attract developers to make use of it.
Cloud said St. Albans was able to keep Aubuchon Hardware in its downtown by buying a piece of contaminated property that suited the store’s needs and undertaking the clean-up under the TIF program. He stressed the value of the city buying properties for development as a way of “controlling destiny.”
No specific potential projects in Rutland were discussed during the meeting.
