Rutland’s municipal taxes are only going up slightly while the education rate jumps.
The Board of Aldermen on Monday voted to set the municipal tax rate at $1.7705 per $100 of assessed property value, which represented an increase of less than a penny from last year’s $1.7676. This combines with the homestead state education rate of $1.64 — up 13 cents from last year’s $1.51, for a combined residential rate of $3.4105.
Markowski said the municipal taxes on a $150,000 house would go up $4.38 while the education side of the bill would be up roughly $190.
The combined business rate for the city is $3.4965.
Markowski noted that budget was up $148,000 and that the grand list had lost $5 million in value, mostly in business personal property. On the plus side, she said the city was benefiting from a large surplus that included more than $700,000 in unspent salaries and benefits at the chronically understaffed police department and sizeable amounts from other parts of the budget.
Markowski recommended putting $60,000 into the bridge fund and $16,800 in the sidewalk fund, both of which the board approved without argument.
That, along with returning $46,730 set aside last year for taxpayer relief, left $837,000 that Markowski recommended the board apply toward the tax rate. The board voted to do so, but not before a debate about drawing down the unassigned fund balance to cut taxes even more.
The Board of Aldermen adopted a policy in 2010, prompted by the recommendation of then-Treasurer Wendy Wilton and based on the guidelines of the Government Finance Officers Association, of maintaining an unassigned fund balance equal to 10% of the budget. The fund balance is essentially surplus money the city keeps on the books and uses as operating capital, saving it from having to borrow against projected tax revenue like many smaller towns.
In recent years, the board has taken to contravening that policy in order to use the fund balance to buy down the tax rate, which Alderman Tom DePoy proposed with a motion to set the fund balance at 9%.
“If you want to save the taxpayers some money, here’s a way to do it,” he said.
Markowski said this would provide roughly another $200,000 to reduce taxes, but that maintaining the 10% fund balance would give the city’s finances more breathing room.
“We’re giving a lot back this year,” she said. “I would like to have something to give back next year.”
Mayor David Allaire said he was already dealing with a hike in fuel oil prices, and he did not know what would happen with insurance rates in the coming year, and Markowski noted that the city had several pending tax appeals that could affect revenues. Alderwoman Sharon Davis said she agreed with Depoy in principle, but not with the number of unknowns facing the city.
“I’m cheap, and people know that,” she said. “It’s probably cheap to prepare for the unknown,”
Alderman William Gillam said he expected the rooms meals and entertainment tax would fall short this year, and the city might have to come up with more for salaries if it has any hope of filling the vacancies in the police department.
“I’m not willing to gamble,” he said. “Next year, that’s a different story. ... I think I can’t gamble with the taxpayer. We need to protect them.”
Alderman Devon Neary said the board should look at the $837,000 surplus as “a win” and “not try to get blood from a stone.”
The only person to side with DePoy was Alderman Sam Gorruso, who said business was “terrible.” The motion failed by a vote of 8-2 and the board went on to set the tax rate.
