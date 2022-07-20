City taxes are down slightly, but officials warn the conditions that made that happen are unlikely to repeat themselves next year.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to set the municipal tax rate at $1.7994 per $100 of assessed property value. That's almost a 3 cent increase over last year's $1.7705, but the increase is offset by a decrease in the school tax rate.
The homestead rate is at $1.5694, down about 8 cents from last year, for a combined $3.3688. The business rate is $1.6537, down about 7 cents, for a combined rate of $3.4531. That puts the total tax bill on a $150,000 home at $5,053, down about $63 from last year.
The city budget went up less than 3%, and the grand list dropped slightly.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski said the latter condition was in part due to a chance in the assessment of the College of St. Joseph campus, as well as several of the city's largest businesses having a reduction in taxable equipment.
"I think it's equalized value — not necessarily that they're pulling out of Rutland," she said.
Alderman Tom DePoy asked whether the loss of some city restaurants had factored into the revenue projections for the rooms, meals and entertainment tax. Markowski said the city collected more than $600,000 this year and she projected $550,000 for next year.
"We've had some restaurants go, and we've had them come," she said. "It's been pretty steady, the rooms and meals collection."
The board used $1.19 million in surplus to buy down the tax rate, following Markowski's recommendation and longstanding practice to maintain a 10% fund balance. Markowski noted that the school tax rate was held down thanks to a surplus in the state education fund, and that city residents should not expect surpluses to help on either side of the tax bill next year.
One area where the city is braced for shortfalls is in fuel, for which a total of $350,000 is budgeted in the general fund.
"That's going to go up at least 40%," Markowski said. "I do think next year's going to be a problem. Everyone is going to have to watch their budget."
