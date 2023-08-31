The city will try out using the first block of Prospect Street as a parking lot.
“If you look at Prospect Street when they were doing the work on (Justin Thomas Memorial Playground), it was in a bit of disrepair,” Mayor Michael Doenges said. “There’s no rhyme or reason to the traffic flow.”
Doenges said he started looking for something different to do with the block of Prospect between Strongs Avenue and Madison Street.
“Turns out, I am not the first person to have that thought,” he said. “The city engineers have thought of it. The regional planning commissioners have thought of it.”
The Board of Highway Commissioners voted to approve the change for a one-year trial this week and Doenges said they have reached out to the owners of the four affected properties. Access and egress would be from Strongs Avenue, and Doenges said it would add six or seven parking spaces, which would “add some value” to the park and cut down on the need of families using it to cross the street.
City officials plan to close the stretch when the paving project on Strongs Avenue begins later this month.
“We’re still working with property owners, but we’re planning on installing some curbing,” Public Works Commissioner Robert Protivansky said. “This kind of project is probably going to take us into next year to get it completely done.”
Protivansky said the big picture for Strongs Avenue includes green space, trees and sidewalks, but that the paving of the road itself should be done by late October.
“There’s some old marble curb on the east side,” Associate City Engineer Ted Gillen said. “We need to remove that and bring it up to today’s standards.”
Protivansky said Prospect Street would get some work at the same time.
“We’re at least going to mill it and pave it,” he said. “We’re coming up with a design for the parking. ... It’ll at least get paved.”
