Rutland has $4.4 million in federal money coming its way.
Congressman Peter Welch told the Board of Aldermen Monday that was the city’s share of the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan.” Welch also said Rutland Town was looking at $1.2 million and the school district was getting $11.7 million.
“You receive that in two tranches,” the Democrat said. “One within 60 days of when President Biden signed the bill. That was a couple weeks ago. The other half comes one year from that date.”
Welch said the city will have three years to spend the money, which must be used for COVID-related expenses. Welch said COVID-related is “somewhat broadly defined,” allowing the city to help businesses, improve infrastructure, expand broadband access and work with social service agencies.
“You have an enormous responsibility,” Welch told the board. “None of our communities have had this type of infusion of money from the federal government. ... Your decisions are going to have an impact far beyond the next few years.”
Welch said there would be decision-making guidance provided to the municipality.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis suggested referring the use of the money to the Finance Committee as a “placeholder” so the board would be poised to discuss future projects. Mayor David Allaire said that was fine with him.
“We’re going to have a lot of discussions and it’s going to be a joint effort,” he said.
In the meantime, the board went ahead with a large and unexpected expenditure unrelated to COVID, voting to buy a new fire truck under a seven-year lease-to-own arrangement.
The frame of Engine Three was found to have delaminated during an inspection late last year, and Chief William Lovett said it was effectively beyond repair. The truck was not scheduled for replacement for another eight years and several other upcoming expenditures were expected to put demands on the department’s equipment replacement fund.
At the recommendation of City Treasurer Mary Markowski, the board voted to pay for the new truck over seven years in payments of $62,496 a year — a total of $437,472. Markowski said the fund could sustain those payments and the city would save on interest over a longer-term lease.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.