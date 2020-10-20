An outside legal opinion found that a police commander violated the city charter by participating in his wife’s political campaign, and the Rutland City Police Department has told him not to do it again, according to City Attorney Matt Bloomer.
Meanwhile, the Board of Aldermen will discuss repealing the charter provision in question.
Commander Matthew Prouty had attended a “honk-and-wave” event Oct. 10, holding a sign for his wife, who is running for one of the city’s seats in the Vermont Legislature. This generated a complaint that Prouty had violated a provision in the city charter prohibiting police officers from campaigning or participating in any political activity other than voting. An identical clause in the charter applies to the fire department.
Bloomer said he sought an outside legal opinion because he lives in the district in question. He said the full text of the opinion, which the city received Saturday, was confidential, but he summarized it in an email Tuesday.
“It was determined that Commander Prouty’s participation in the event on October 10, 2020 qualified, at the very least, as ‘taking any part whatever in political matters other than to vote’ and he was advised that the Department expects him to adhere to the charter provision going forward,” he said.
Police Commission Chairman Sean Sargeant said all comment on disciplinary actions would come from the city attorney’s office.
On Tuesday, Prouty said he had been given roughly the same information supplied by Bloomer, but was waiting on an official letter from the department. He said he was not surprised and that the city was within its rights, but that he still had questions about the policy. Prouty had stated previously that he thought he was in compliance as long as he was out of uniform, and that he took responsibility if he had misunderstood the charter.
“The real question is does the city have the option of having a less-restrictive ordinance,” Prouty said.
The clause has been a part of the city charter for more than a century, and has been subject to unsuccessful attempts at repeal. It was cited in the firing of a police officer in the 1950s — though the officer was rehired under the subsequent administration — and the subject of a standoff between the mayor and the police union in the early 1980s.
At the regular Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, Alderman Tom DePoy made a successful motion to have the Charter and Ordinance Committee discuss repealing the provisions.
DePoy argued that someone who is not in uniform and not representing the city should have the right to participate the way Prouty did. He was joined in the sentiment by Alderman Sam Gorruso, who described getting into trouble for placing political bumper stickers on the car of his father, a city police officer, because he hadn’t realized the stickers could get his father in trouble for violating the charter.
“I had to scrape them off out there in February,” he said. “I think it’s an antiquated rule that needs to go away.”
Sargeant declined to comment, except to say, “I’m going to leave charter and ordinance up to the Charter and Ordinance Committee. The role of the police commission is not to dictate charter changes. The role of the committee is to supervise the police department in light of the charter and ordinances.”
Sargeant said there was a role for the commission to play in advising on the policies governing the department — if asked.
“If the Charter and Ordinance Committee invites me to that meeting, I’d be happy to share my thoughts with them at that time,” he said.
Charter changes must be approved by the voters of the city and then the Legislature.
