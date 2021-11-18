Nine years ago, the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously not to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.
Next week, the Charter and Ordinance Committee will look at allowing commercial cannabis sales in Rutland. Act 164 sets out a time frame by which municipalities may explicitly opt in or out of retail cannabis sales after which they would be automatically opted in if they took no action, and two people planning to start a cannabis business approached the board earlier this year about getting an opt-in resolution on the town meeting ballot.
Alderman William Gillam, chair of the Charter and Ordinance Committee, said he expects a different sort of discussion from the one in 2012.
"We've got people taking it all over the place," Gillam said. "I don't want to name names, but for people who have arthritis or people who have heavy pain, this seems to be working for them. ... If they're getting it now, I'd rather have them buying it locally."
Proposals for commercial cannabis go before a different board — only two aldermen remain from the group that voted against dispensaries in 2012 — and Gillam said they are living in a different world.
"This stuff is being manufactured," he said. "This stuff is being cultivated. We have farms growing it all over the state now. ... I'm a little ignorant on this so I need a learning curve myself."
Gillam was not on the board in 2012, but Mayor David Allaire was. Allaire said he has "mixed feelings at best" on the topic.
"I know the state is heading in this direction and I believe these dispensaries are going to be set up no matter what way we decide in the city," he said.
Allaire said he still has concerns that marijuana serves as a gateway to harder drugs, but he recognizes that societal attitudes are changing. He said he thought it was appropriate to put the question before voters.
"There's going to be a lot of revenue that's on the table, and we can't disregard that," he said.
Alderman Thomas DePoy, who was on the board in 2012, said while the landscape may have changed on the state level, he does not think it has locally.
"Personally, I have no interest in it," he said. "I'd just as soon marijuana dispensaries stay out of Rutland. I just feel that marijuana is a gateway drug to worse drugs. ... In my days in the Legislature, we has testimony from people who started out with marijuana and moved on to harsher drugs. ... With fentanyl now entering the U.S., I just have no interest in giving people the easier ability to get drugs in that respect."
Board President Matt Whitcomb said that from what he has seen, marijuana use has become more accepted and fewer people subscribe to the "gateway" theory.
"No pun intended, but it's clearly a blooming business with a lot of money to be made and revenue to be generated," he said. "This is a train that's already left the station. Do we want to be on board and mitigate whatever potential results there may be, or do we want to miss out on the potential benefits and stimulation to the economy?"
Gillam said that whatever the board does, "it's coming."
"We might as well do something we like, not what the state wants but something the city is comfortable with," he said. "There needs to be a learning curve with the community about how it works, what it is in other towns."
Gillam said he plans to focus the discussion next week on legislation and to hold a future meeting to talk to prospective business-owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.