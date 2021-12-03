The Board of Aldermen will likely debate a mask mandate when it meets Monday, Board President Matt Whitcomb said Friday.
Whitcomb said he opposed mandates for much of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that his thinking had shifted during the most recent surge and after discussions with area health care officials. He said Rutland Regional Medical Center CEO Claudio Fort would address the board Monday, after which he expected a discussion of a mask mandate.
Whitcomb said he personally would support a 30-day mandate to help get the city through the holidays.
"I think even though it's unfortunate to have to do a mask mandate, I think it's probably a necessity at this point due to our capacity issues," he said. "The volume of people getting infected and going into the system are creating this crisis where people who have more severe issues that are far more fatal are experiencing a delay in care. That's what we have to deal with right now."
Vermont reported 482 new cases on Friday, 31 of them in Rutland County. Rutland County's 14-day total is 739. Eighty-one people in the state are hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 of them in ICUs. The state's death toll is 416.
Hospital spokeswoman Gerianne Smart said as of Friday, the hospital was at 86% capacity and it had fluctuated between 85% and 90% during the current wave of COVID infections. She said COVID patients accounted for 20% of their overall census.
"COVID patients tend to be sicker and require acute care and their length of stay in the hospital tends to be longer as well," she wrote in an email. "Every COVID case we can prevent in the community helps to keep us from being full."
Mayor David Allaire has repeatedly stated his opposition to mask mandates. He said he had his own discussion with Fort on Friday and his thinking had not shifted.
"I'm actually in lockstep with (Fort) in a lot of ways — encouraging people to mask and get vaccinations and social distance," Allaire said. "Up to this point, I'm not convinced at all a mask mandate is in order. I don't think it's going to change anyone's behavior, and it is not enforceable. I haven't seen any change in behavior in Rutland Town since they enacted their mandate."
Rutland Town enacted a requirement last week for people to wear masks at indoor locations open to the public, with fines of up to $100 for offenders.
Rutland Town Police Chief Ed Dumas was out this week with COVID, but said Friday he was feeling fine and would be back on Monday. Deputy Chief Ted Washburn said no tickets had been written for violations of the mandate.
"In fact, to my knowledge, we haven't even gotten a call yet," he said. "We're waiting, really, until we're called. We're doing the best to let the businesses enforce it. We can't be everywhere at once."
Whitcomb said enforcement was a tough question for him to grapple with as well, particularly with so short-staffed a police department.
"Say even 10% of Rutland says 'absolutely not,'" Whitcomb said. "Yeah, you could try to write a ticket for those 1,500 people, but it's an enormous application of a limited resource."
Allaire did not say whether he felt strongly enough to exercise the first mayoral veto of his administration if the board adopts a mandate.
"I'll cross that bridge when I come to it," he said. "I'm not convinced there are six votes for it on the board."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.