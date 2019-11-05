Savannah Crowther said she would like to feel a little safer walking around her new hometown.
Crowther, who identified herself as one of the people who relocated to Rutland through the “Stay to Stay” program went before the Board of Aldermen on Monday to ask the city to do more about pedestrian safety, particularly along Main Street. She said pedestrian safety should be a top concern if the city wants to see more economic growth.
“Almost every single one of us here this evening has children,” she said. “We do care about the safety of our community and our families.”
Crowther said she did not feel safe walking to Seward’s, costing the restaurant a customer. She also pointed to a series of fatalities, including the death of Carly Ferro in 2012 and the crash that shut down Main Street and killed a Pittsford woman last month.
“We’re not going to wait around for the next fatality ... before emphatically expressing our concern,” Crowther said. “We hope you don’t, either.”
Alderman Matt Whitcomb said Project VISION had been actively looking at pedestrian safety and said that if Crowther gave him her contact information, he would loop her in on those discussions. Whitcomb has previously described learning that one of the barriers to local people using public transportation was that they often felt unsafe getting to and from bus stops.
Also, Whitcomb proposed a motion Monday — approved unanimously by the board — to refer the issue to the Community and Economic Development Committee.
“This is the sort of feedback that’s helpful, especially from people we’ve recently attracted,” Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey said.
Alderman Thomas DePoy noted that there were not a lot of good places to cross Main Street, and stores along the road could be missing out on foot traffic because of it.
“I think it’s probably about that time, in that area as well as other parts of the city, to look at ways of getting safely across roads,” he said.
The board also voted to refer the issue to the planning commission.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
