If Center Street is to become one-way, the next step is to find out what’s under it, city officials say.
The Community and Economic Development Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to endorse a design changing the flow of traffic on the downtown street. There was almost no discussion before the vote, but plenty after about what comes next.
One question seemingly on everyone’s mind was how the city would pay for the changes in the design, which include a curbless street and a new paving surface. The answer to that depends on the cost, which, in turn, city officials say will determine on what underground utilities and other structures they will need to deal with as they dig up the street.
Committee members agreed that was going to call for an engineering study.
Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy put the cost of such a study at around $50,000, but stressed that this estimate was a guess.
Alderman Thomas Franco said he was concerned about starting without a projection of where they were going and that he wanted more specifics.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis expressed similar thoughts.
“I think we all support it, but there’s so much unknown, financial unknown,” she said. “I don’t want to say ‘no’ to this, but I need some more context.”
Alderman Michael Talbott said the city will need to do an engineering study regardless of how it funds the overall project.
“I think assigning some of the funds we have right now wouldn’t be a bad use,” he said. “It positions us for future grants, larger grants.”
Mayor David Allaire said Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo could put together a more informed estimate of the study’s costs, but cautioned that Rotondo currently is finalizing his department’s budget and overseeing the end of the paving season.
“I’m sure Jim will do what needs to be done,” Allaire said. “It just might not get done tomorrow.”
One member of the public at the meeting, John McCann, called the one-way option a “missed opportunity” and compared it to only bringing in half of one’s bird feeders when bears are about. He urged closing the street to traffic entirely, saying passing vehicles were bothersome to people using the outdoor seating at Center Street restaurants.
Talbott replied that the recently completed scoping study offered sound reasoning about why the one-way option was preferred over the pedestrian-only option, and said that the design would make it easy for the city to pursue a pedestrian-only option in the future.
