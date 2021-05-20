Mayor David Allaire said Thursday that city employees had more important things to do than collecting shopping carts.
Allaire threw cold water on the idea of another city-run great cart roundup before the Charter and Ordinance Committee meeting on the issue Thursday had even begun.
“I can tell you right now, DPW will not be going around picking up these shopping carts,” Allaire said shortly before the meeting was called to order.
He further elaborated during the meeting following a question from Alderman Paul Clifford about who enforces the shopping cart ordinance the city adopted in 2009. Allaire said there had been no real enforcement in years.
“Everybody is busy,” Allaire said. “The police chief told me today he’s eight men short. DPW — this is a busy time of year. ... I hesitate to put manpower or womanpower into this when there’s so much else that needs to be done.”
Allaire said that he did consider the accumulation of stray shopping carts on city streets to be a problem. He said he had gotten numerous complaints and trips around the city showed them to be well-founded. He said a conversation with Price Chopper’s manager appears to have resulted in fewer of that store’s carts being found away from the store, but that he had been unable to make any such progress with Walmart.
A consensus emerged among committee members at the meeting that the city had to find a way to put the onus on the businesses to keep their carts on their property, with a number of people suggesting the city should mandate the use of systems like the one at Aldi’s, where shoppers must deposit a quarter to get a cart and return the cart to get their quarter back.
Alderman Devon Neary said the cart problem also points to a “transportation equity issue” and suggested it was flaring back up from a combination of the state’s plastic-bag ban and COVID-induced restrictions on public transit. Alderwoman Sharon Davis suggested talking to the The Bus about relaxing the restrictions on the number of bags passengers can carry.
Alderman William Gillam recommended having the city attorney write a letter to the companies saying they were in violation of a city ordinance and requesting that they not only collect their carts, but attend a to-be-scheduled meeting of the committee. This notion was approved and will go before the full Board of Aldermen at its next regular meeting.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.