The city is trying to get Consolidated Communications attention.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously this week to demand the company have a representative meet with them by Nov. 1 or face suspension of their permit for ongoing construction work in the city.
The company is engaged in a build-out aimed at delivering “symmetrical, gigabit-speed internet to more than 16,000 homes and businesses in the area," and the conduct of some of its subcontractors drew the ire of Board Member Sam Gorruso last month. Gorruso said the workers trashed a privacy hedge on his property after rebuffing his offers to help them find a way to work around it.
Gorruso wasn't alone — Board President Matt Whitcomb said the city had received a number of similar complaints from residents. The board voted in early September to ask a representative of the company to meet with them about the concerns.
"I know it seems trivial — it's trees, it's bushes — but it's not," Board Member Dan Doenges said. "It's 10, 15, 30 years it takes these things to grow and add value to the property."
That meeting has not happened, and Gorruso said this week that the company isn't even returning his calls.
"In the world of business, if somebody doesn't return your calls, you're a scumbag," Gorruso said, elaborating that Consolidated was treating the entire board like scumbags.
Board Member Sharon Davis also raised concerns about the traffic controllers being employed at some of the Consolidated worksites, and Gorruso also said he had heard reports of them almost causing accidents.
Whitcomb said he had been in contact with the company and he recognized they had a lot of work in front of them at the moment, but the renewed discussion pointed to a need to press more emphatically on Consolidated.
"I am hearing this is an urgent point now where they have to get in, in the next two weeks, and talk to us," he said.
Consolidated did not immediately respond to an inquiry Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.