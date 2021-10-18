The city will take another look at how it deals with properties seized at tax sale.
With nine properties pending disposition, Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste asked the Board of Aldermen Monday to review the process for city-owned properties.
The city created the program in 2017, at which time it was sitting on 20 properties it had claimed after it failed to garner any bids at tax sale. Bids on properties are solicited and would-be buyers must submit a development plan that is enforced via deed restrictions.
The process was largely overseen by former zoning administrator Tara Kelly. Strniste, her successor, is dealing with it for the first time after the city took possession of nine properties earlier this year.
“I’m working out a more formal and written process,” Strniste said. “Right now, there are some rules and policies I don’t necessarily think are memorialized.”
Strniste said such a review was also a good chance to see whether the city wants to add anything to the process or if it wants to assign new goals to the program.
“With the pandemic happening, that has shifted a lot of how we deal with the housing market,” he said.
Alderman Michael Doenges said he would like to work on criteria for deciding when the city should demolish a building.
“Somewhere in that process, tearing down the house is the right move,” he said.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said that the Community and Economic Development Committee had a lot on its plate. The committee dealt with four referrals in a single meeting last week; committee meetings are typically called to address a single issue at a time.
Davis suggested sending Strniste to the General Committee, which the board approved.
The board also briefly discussed the status of one of the properties — 19 East Washington St. — which still has tenants.
“We are able to convey that property with tenants, so we are currently operating as the property manager,” said Strniste.
Another of the properties remained occupied at the time of the tax sale by former school board member and frequent mayoral candidate Kam Johnston, who claimed to have a perpetual lease forcing the city to let him live there for $200 a year.
That property — 49 Pine St. — was not discussed specifically except for Strniste saying it was one of three of the current batch that had not been boarded up.
