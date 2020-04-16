The Board of Aldermen begins its review of the city’s Master Plan next week.
The Master Plan is a vision for future land use and development in the city and is intended to guide processes around those issues. The last update to the plan was adopted in 2015. Review of the 2020 rewrite is scheduled to begin with a 15-minute hearing prior to the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, followed by a meeting of the General Committee on Tuesday.
Alderman Chris Ettori had the most extensive thoughts of any of board members who could be reached this week, saying the board was going to need to make the Master Plan cohere.
“Process-wise, the way the Master Plan was put together, it was put together in pieces,” he said. “There are some parts that reflect one perspective and some parts that reflect another perspective. The (Rutland Redevelopment Authority) took their pro-business side of the equation. Then the planning commission put their bent on it, put some things in the RRA wouldn’t be happy with. There’s a tug of war that isn’t good for the city.”
Ettori said that was most clearly reflected in the energy section. While the city’s leadership broadly agrees on solar power — with a couple of exceptions — natural gas has proven more divisive. Representatives of the business community have expressed enthusiasm for a plan to bring a natural gas pipeline to the area, whereas environmentalists tend to be opposed to gas pipelines anywhere.
Similar issues crop up in the housing and land use sections, according to Ettori. Beyond that, he said he did not want to get too deep into specifics.
“We’re trying to take care of that without raising anybody’s ire,” he said.
The board, Ettori said, needs to decide on its perspective.
Mayor David Allaire said he had at least one specific gripe — references in the Master Plan to a largely defunct proposal for a Route 4 bypass.
“I don’t think there should be even a passing reference to it in the Master Plan,” he said.
Alderman Tom Depoy said he concurred.
“It’s not ever going to happen — not in our lifetimes, not in our children’s lifetimes,” he said. “It’s foolish. Take it out.”
Depoy said he spotted a couple sections that need updating.
“They talk about (College of St. Joseph) in there,” he said. “They touch on that they lost their accreditation. ... Then, later, they talk about the need for a regional rec center. I think they need to go back and tie those together.”
Alderwoman Lisa Ryan, chairwoman of the Community and Economic Development Committee, said she was also concerned by vague language in the Master Plan regarding the pipeline, as well as a lack of language about cultural and ethnic diversity. Ryan said communities are finding that diversity serves as an economic driver, and it is a factor Rutland needs to address.
“Frankly, is was a missed opportunity when the Syrian refugees didn’t get to come here,” she said. “I’m looking for more clarity on what we care about doing or what we didn’t do for this to change for the better and, more so, what that would do for the community.”
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said nothing had leaped out at her from the plan itself, but she did have some worries about the process.
“My bigger concern is making sure the public has a chance to weigh in in the circumstances we’re in,” she said.
Davis said she is hoping the overall process can be delayed until the board can hold normal, in-person meetings again, making it easier for city residents to participate.
