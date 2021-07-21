The city is retuning its shopping cart ordinance as it tries to figure out how to get Walmart’s attention.
The Charter and Ordinance Committee held a second meeting Wednesday on keeping shopping carts off city streets. Stores that make use of shopping carts had been invited to send representatives. Managers from Price Chopper and Tops showed up, but city officials said Walmart — identified by at least one alderman as the largest source of rogue carts — was unresponsive.
“What we really need to do is get Walmart to the table,” Alderman William Gillam said.
Price Chopper manager Dave Bishop said the locking system the downtown supermarket installed on its carts the last time the city made an issue of them was not working, but they were getting a new one in the “very near future.” Meanwhile, he said the store had someone going out to collect carts twice a week, which they were willing to increase to four times a week.
Bishop said people who want to leave with the carts have found ways to disable the locking system.
“It does alleviate, probably 75% of the carts, I would imagine,” he said. “The system is a very expensive one for us. Repairing the carts is also an expense.”
Bishop said Price Chopper would like to see the city ticketing the people who take the carts.
“If we do not enforce that side of it, they’re going to keep doing it,” he said. “Locks are made to keep honest people honest. ... If we both do our parts in the ordinance, it’ll go away.”
Similarly, representatives from Tops said they regularly collect their shopping carts and have a small enough inventory that they can usually tell when some have gone missing.
Judy Frazier, the city’s director of risk management and government operations, said she also sent letters about the meeting to both Dollar General locations in the city. She said the manager of the North Main Street store called and said that they checked the carts nightly and none were missing. Frazier said she had not heard from the other location.
Alderman Devon Neary said the city should look at the issue as a “public transportation gap,” but also supported firming up the ordinance, which allows the city to seize stray shopping carts and then sell or scrap them if stores don’t pay to get them back. The committee ultimately recommended the full board have the city attorney draft an update that would require stores to submit cart control plans to the city, outline what the city expects to see in this plan and to have a more specific enforcement mechanism.
