City voters will get to decide whether to allow retail marijuana sales.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously this week to put the question on the March ballot.
“It’s a pretty straightforward, do you want retail marijuana or do you not,” Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said about the ballot language.
That will leave the board to — assuming the voters approve — develop its own policies around sales in the city, and suggestions are already coming in.
A resolution from the Vermont Medical Society has called on the state to limit the potency of cannabis products to 15% and to require warning labels listing a number of potential negative health effects, including intense vomiting.
If that sounds particularly odd, Dr. Kalev Freeman, an associate professor of surgery and pharmacology who teaches at the University of Vermont Medical School’s cannabis science and medicine program, said it sounded odd to him at first, too.
“I was perplexed when I first heard about this,” said Freeman, who also does shifts at the UVM Medical Center’s emergency room. “It’s not something I heard about in med school. In normal, even high doses, cannabinoids usually prevent nausea.”
This effect is so thoroughly understood, Freeman said, that combating nausea in chemotherapy patients was one of the earliest recognized medicinal uses for the drug. In recent years, through, doctors have been seeing more and more of the opposite effect. What they are finding, he said, it that the higher doses that can result from products with higher levels of THC have a different effect on the body.
“This is in really, really high doses from concentrates,” he said. “This isn’t taking bong hits.”
Freeman said new extraction methods had resulted in a variety of extremely high-THC products — he mentioned one referred to as “dab” and another called “shatter” — with potencies as high as 90%
Freeman said he does not know where the VMS got the idea to cap potency at 15%. VMS representative Jill Sudhoff-Guerin said the research examined by the VMS referred to that as a high dose and that Colorado and Washington both capped potency at 15%.
The VMS report also pointed to studies that correlated THC use with elevated incidence of psychosis and suicide. Freeman said there wasn’t a lot of strong data on non-medical use of marijuana and what he sees isn’t psychotic episodes, but people having acute anxiety or similar symptoms from over-ingestion of THC. This is usually in the case of high-potency edibles, he said, such as cookies that contain 10 doses worth.
“Nobody’s going to eat a tenth of a cookie,” he said. “It’s the edibles, the high-potency edibles, where there’s the most chance for things to go wrong. They’re not lethal risks, necessarily, but there are risks, and we have to talk about them and that’s what the Vermont Medical Society is getting at. ... I think the 15% threshold is arbitrary, but I think it’s a good idea to have a threshold. We probably shouldn’t be selling 75% or 80% dab or shatter.”
