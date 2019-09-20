Rutland City Police are going to keep close watch over certain intersections next week.
Chief Brian Kilcullen said during a meeting of the Traffic Safety Committee on Friday that he was going to assign officers to watch selected intersections for traffic violations, issuing warnings at first and then later citations. The move comes in response to citizen complaints about motorists not stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks.
The issue was brought to the committee by Glen Reed, who works at the Rutland office of the Vermont Center for Independent Living, who described close encounters with oncoming cars he has had alongside a blind coworker who uses a wheelchair.
"We're always experiencing people at intersections not coming to a complete stop or just ignoring us," he said.
Reed was backed by city resident Karen Ranz, who repeated two stories she told the Board of Aldermen earlier in the week about cars failing to stop for her in a downtown crosswalk. Reed suggested the city look at a Glens Falls, New York, program in which police watch specific intersections. Kilcullen said he had reviewed that program and planned to begin something like it next week. He said he had also gotten educational materials about pedestrian crossing and rights of way from the Agency of Transportation that officers will hand out to people who appear to need them.
Kilcullen said the education needs to go both ways, as many pedestrians are unaware that motorists do not have to stop for them unless they are actually in the crosswalk and that pedestrians are not allowed to just step out in front of oncoming cars, forcing them to stop.
"I've seen this, there pedestrians have been on the ramp down to the road, standing there, flailing their arms," he said.
Alderman Matt Whitcomb said that Project Vision just did a study of barriers to use of public transportation and was surprised to learn that the biggest one was people getting from their door to the pickup spot, so he welcomed efforts to make the city more pedestrian-friendly.
"This is preventing people — in this case — from getting to medical appointments, which was what we were focused on," he said. "I can't imagine what else it's keeping people inside and away from."
