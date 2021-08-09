Local officials plan to ask the state to drop the speed limit on Route 7 to 35 through the town, matching the limit in the city.
The plan came out of a meeting of the Intermunicipal Committee Monday called in response to a series of pedestrian-involved crashes, two of them fatal.
The committee is made up of representatives of the Board of Aldermen and the Rutland Town Select Board. The road is controlled by the state, meaning neither municipality was able to take direct action in response to the incidents.
“We don’t have a lot of juice with the state,” Selectman John Paul Faignant said. “It takes us years to get a traffic control through the state. ... We’ve been trying to get a light at Randbury Road and their traffic gurus say you can’t have one.”
Alderman Paul Clifford said the city has had complaints about the lack of crosswalks on Route 7.
“A lot of our issues are Route 7 north,” Alderwoman Sharon Davis said. “There’s such a gap between the Crescent Street light and — nothing. There’s nothing. ... There’s not a light until you get out to Post Road.”
While the potential for more crossings did not get much more discussion, Davis said the city would join with the town in support of cutting the speed limit on the town’s section of the road from 40 mph to 35 mph, an idea that seemed popular with everyone in attendance. Faignant said the town would be happy to see the speed limit come down between Post Road and the city limits.
“If you go down to 35 (mph) in the town, you’re not trying to scrub off speed coming into the city,” Faignant said. “Plus, 35 really means 45.”
Faignant noted that the pedestrians appeared to have been at fault in the recent incidents, but that it was worth acting on behalf of the drivers in preventing future crashes.
“I feel bad for the poor motorists who have to live with it the rest of their lives,” he said.
The committee agreed to inquire about the possibility of more crossings at the same time. Alderman William Gillam said the intersection of Route 7 and Curtis Avenue should have crossings on each side.
The committee will bring the proposal to their full board when they hold regular meetings next week.
