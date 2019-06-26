More than 2 miles of city streets will get repaved this year, with varying degrees of work beneath the surface.
The Public Works Department released its summer paving schedule this week, listing 12,282 feet of city streets that would get attention during the construction season. Public Works Superintendent Jeffrey Wennberg said that plan attempts to balance addressing the city’s worst roads with trying to get the most value for the paving budget, but that it falls far short of addressing the city’s infrastructure needs.
“This map is what $530,000 buys,” Wennberg said, gesturing to a color-coded chart showing what sort of work is planned for which roads. “It’s pitiful. It doesn’t go far enough.”
A periodically updated chart shows roughly half the city’s 77 miles of roads needing resurfacing or more, but Wennberg said he has to work with what he has.
This year, he said that means addressing more than a mile of road segments in need of reclamation — digging down about 10 inches and replacing both the fill and the 3-inch surface.
“That’s where you use a giant Rototiller and grind it all up,” he said. “It’s basically a new road.”
These are scattered around the city. Wennberg said work had already started on Franklin Street, which was initially slated for less intensive repairs.
“When we dug test pits, it’s so bad we have to rebuild lots of it,” he said. “Franklin Street is horrific.”
Also on the reclaim list are Marble, Coolidge and Dana avenues — the loop behind the fairgrounds — as well as portions of Church, Philips and Granger streets.
A step down from that is a 2-inch mill-and-fill, which levels out the road but doesn’t go nearly as deep as a reclamation. A total of 3,559 feet of city roads — all on sections of East Street, River Street and Stratton Road — are slated for that treatment.
“The state’s going to do the (River Street) bridge, because that’s theirs, and we’re going to go from where they stop to Granger,” Wennberg said. “That’s the worst section of River Street.”
Wennberg said the simplest and cheapest resurface is the 1.5-inch overlay, which is planned for 1,896 feet of Grove Street.
Not included in the plan for this year are the couple of stretches of road — Maple Street, Robbins Street, a portion of Curtis Avenue — that need to be completely rebuilt.
“You dig down 3 feet and build it back up,” he said. “It costs a fortune. A bunch of our roads need that. If you can get away with reclamation, that’s a lot cheaper and a lot quicker than rebuilding.”
Wennberg said deciding which roads to pave is entirely within the purview of his office — not the mayor or the Board of Aldermen — and that the decisions have to balance roads that need it, what the city can afford and what roads are likely to get worse without prompt attention.
“Each time you go from a mill-and-fill to a reclaim, you go up (in cost) by a factor of 10,” he said. “If you let it deteriorate, the price goes up exponentially.”
It costs the city more in the long run, he said, to do a lesser repair on a road that needs a more extensive one.
“We don’t like putting good pavement on bad roads because it’s a waste,” he said. “If the road base is bad, in two years it’s all going to fall apart.”
While Wennberg has repeatedly discussed how the city’s paving budget is inadequate to even keep up with the rate of deterioration of city roads, he does not expect significant budget increases.
“You can’t get blood from a stone,” he said. “People are squeezed about as hard as they can handle.”
Wennberg said he tries to supplement the paving budgets with grants whenever he can, but that he often can’t. He said the city had been denied a state grant for work on Strongs Avenue four years in a row.
“We have an unusual number of Class Two roads, but we haven’t seen a grant since 2015,” he said. “We’ll try again next year.”
City voters have historically supported increases in the paving budget. Mayor David Allaire said he may not put more money in the budget, but that he intends to put something on the ballot.
“My hope is to ask the voters for a bond for both paving and sidewalks next March,” Allaire said. “In the next couple of months, I hope to sit down and put a plan together and have it ready by budget time.”
Allaire said he is beginning the process without a specific number in mind.
“My mindset it, let’s see what the need is first and then see what that’s going to translate into for cost to the taxpayers each year, and also how much we can get done because there is a manpower issue,” he said. “There are all these different pieces, but I do want to do something to catch up.”
