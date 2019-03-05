City voters approved everything on the town meeting ballot Tuesday.
That included a $21 million municipal budget, a $54 million school budget, two bonds totaling $10 million and every request from a social service organization.
“I think it’s fairly evident overall that people are happy with the way the city is moving,” Mayor David Allaire said. “I look forward to hearing everyone’s input as we march forward.”
The $21,454,605 city budget, up less than 1 percent from last year, was approved 1,564 to 985.
“We worked very hard to get that to the voters with as less of an increase as we could,” Allaire said.
The $54,779,194 school budget was up roughly 4 percent from last year. Voters said “yes,” 1,438 to 1,061. School Board Chairman Dick Courcelle did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
The bonds passed by even more decisive margins. The first, $7.4 million for various improvements to the sewer system — including equipment at the treatment plant, a new force main on River Street and two overflow prevention projects — was approved 1,910 to 648. The second — $3 million for work on the Grove Street Bridge as well as culverts on Park Street, Church Street, Allen Street, Grove Street and Lincoln Avenue — was approved 1,957 to 614.
On Monday, the Board of Aldermen approved three engineering contracts for the projects — contingent on the bonds’ approval.
“We hope to get a minimum of two of the projects, and hopefully three, at least started and hopefully completed in 2019,” Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said Tuesday. “There should be no delay. ... We’re right on track to get these completed as quickly as possible.”
Wennberg noted that despite the city’s financial struggles, voters have a long history of supporting infrastructure bonds.
“I think it’s because voters understand these are investments in their future and the future of their city,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.