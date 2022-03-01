City voters appeared to say "yes" to retail marijuana sales.
While high turnout created a ballot shortage that kept final vote tallies in Rutland unavailable until after the Rutland Herald's print deadline Monday, city clerk Henry Heck said the preliminary counts made it safe to say all ballot items had passed.
Photocopied ballots used to cover the shortfall were still being hand-counted at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but Heck said machine-counted ballots favored the $22.7 million city budget, $61.6 million school budget and social service appropriations by roughly three-to-one and the retail cannabis referendum by about two-to-one.
The city budget cut several long-vacant positions from the police department while increasing salaries in the hope of bolstering recruitment and creating a new civilian position to deal with non-criminal complaints. It also creates a code-enforcement officer in the Building and Zoning Office and a deputy city attorney while replacing several outdated pieces of equipment in the Department of Public Works.
Education spending per equalized pupil is projected to be $18,624, up 7.4% over the current year, and just above the projected state average of $18,023.
Rising utilities and fuel costs, as well as a 66% increase in special education expenses were major drivers, according to RCPS finance manager Ted Plemenos.
The budget also included about $1.8 million in Early and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, which allowed the district to add 10 temporary contract positions without impacting the local budget.
Despite the slight uptick, a large surplus in the Education Fund is expected to deliver a decrease in property tax rates across the state.
In December, the tax department announced a $90 million surplus in the fund. Gov. Phil Scott proposed using half that amount to lower taxes and reinvesting the other half in workforce development and career technical education programs around the state. The legislature will ultimately decide how to apply those funds.
