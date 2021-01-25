City voters are looking at the most extensive town meeting ballot in living memory, with the most populated mayoral race in city history.
“It’s the first time in a long time we’ve had an inordinate amount of extremely interested people for every elected position,” said City Clerk Henry Heck.
Seven people are seeking the mayor’s office and 18 candidates are vying for six seats on the Board of Aldermen. Seven people are competing for three seats on the school board and another seven are competing to replace retiring City Assessor Barry Keefe. On top of that, voters have three choices for city treasurer.
Some of those candidates are duplicated across races. Kam Johnston is once again running for all of the positions while his mother, Marge Johnston, is running against him in the mayoral, assessor and treasurer’s races. Despite them running against one another, the younger Johnston said he is serving as his mother’s “press assistant” in her races.
Mayor David Allaire is running for re-election to a third term. Opposing him are two members of the Board of Aldermen — Chris Ettori and Sam Gorruso — political newcomer Matthew Seager, community activist Kathleen Krevetski, and the Johnstons. Kam Johnston is a former school board member; Marge Johnston, who owns a number of properties in the city, has made previous unsuccessful bids for mayor.
The previous record for the most mayoral candidates was held by the 2007 election, when six people vied to replace outgoing mayor John Cassarino.
On the ballot for city assessor are the Johnstons, Melinda Eaton, Michel Messier, Katie Langlois, Gregory Thayer and CC Wiegel. Messier who challenged Allaire for mayor in 2019, is making a bid for alderman.
There will at least be three new members on Board of Aldermen in March — Lisa Ryan and Melinda Humphrey are not running again. Neither is Ettori, choosing instead to go all-in on his mayoral bid. That leaves Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis seeking re-election alongside Aldermen Tom Depoy and William Gillam.
Seeking to join the board this year are Messier, John Atwood, Rick Battles, John Cioffi Jr., Mike Doenges, Chad Snyder-DeAngelis, Thomas Franco, Russell Glitman, Kam Johnston, Robert Miles, Devon Neary, David O’Brien, Matthew Merritt, Matthew Reveal and Carrie Savage.
Three seats are available on the School Board, with Marisa Kiefaber, Kam Johnston, Tricia O’Connor, Matthew Olewnik, Charlene Seward, Stephanie Stoodley and Anna Pavio all in the running.
Heck said that these are the most crowded fields he can remember, though he said he has seen the list of aldermanic candidates hit the mid- to high-teens. Even in 2007, he said, the other races were not as crowded as the mayorals race.
“Without question, the School Board has seen more interest than I’ve seen in my tenure as clerk,” he said. “I can’t tell you when we’ve had seven people running for three seats.”
The School Board sparked significant controversy last year when it voted to retire the “Raider” nickname for the high school due to concerns about cultural insensitivity. Heck said he supposed that the overall political climate might have contributed to the level of interest in other offices.
Former Mayor Jeffrey Wennberg — who reacted “that’s crowded” when he heard the size of the mayoral field — suggested it was also in part because the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the state to waive the requirement that candidates for public office file a petition with at least 35 signatures. Wennberg said 35 signatures were not hard to get, and that he never supported making it harder to run for office, but that removing the requirement altogether might be making it too easy.
“If you can’t find 35 people who are willing to even support putting your name on the ballot — much less commit to voting for you, maybe you’re not a serious candidate,” he said. “Now there’s literally no effort involved. ... Then, maybe somebody just needs a job and they’re looking for a paycheck.”
I believe the Anna running for school board is Anna Tadio not Pavio.
