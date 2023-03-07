Get out the vote
Outside Godnick Center in Rutland, candidates and supporters campaign on Town Meeting Day.

City voters ousted an incumbent aldermen for the fourth year in a row Tuesday.

Alderman Thomas DePoy, a 16-year veteran of the board and former state legislator, fell short in the nine-person race for six seats.

