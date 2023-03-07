City voters ousted an incumbent aldermen for the fourth year in a row Tuesday.
Alderman Thomas DePoy, a 16-year veteran of the board and former state legislator, fell short in the nine-person race for six seats.
“I think the voters in the city of Rutland, at least the 25% that showed up or the 12.7% that decided this race, have decided to take the city in a totally different direction,” DePoy said. “We’ll see what happens over the next couple years.”
Prior to 2020, city voters had not rejected an incumbent in more than a decade.
The highest vote-getter was Alderman Joe Barbagallo, who was appointed last year to finish out Devin Neary’s term and led the field with 1,840 votes.
“I’m shocked,” Barbagallo said of his performance. “I’m happy, obviously. I think things went the way we were hoping tonight. I look forward to working with the new board and the new mayor and hopefully we can move the city forward.”
Alderwoman Carrie Savage won a second term, coming in second with 1,486 votes.
Newcomer Alex Adams secured a seat, coming in third with 1,433 votes. Adams suffered a severe health crisis last week involving three cardiac arrests related to a viral illness, according to his sister, Nicole Adams, and has been released from intensive care but remained at University of Vermont Medical Center Tuesday.
“He’s coming out of it,” she said. “He’s making steps each day.”
Nicole Adams said she was confident her brother would be able to take up the seat and that she had not been able to tell him he won because totals came in after visiting hours.
“Waking up to this news is going to make him feel more dedicated and strengthened, more dedicated to support everyone as they’ve supported him,” she said.
Alderman William Gillam also retained his seat, coming in fourth with 1,430 votes. The board will be rounded out by newcomers Kiana McClure, who came in fifth with 1,399 votes and John McCann, who came in sixth with 1,339.
DePoy fell just short with 1,305 votes, followed by John Cioffi Jr. with 1,149 and Sherri Prouty with 1,139.
The year was already set to be one of heavy turnover on both boards. Two aldermen — victorious mayoral candidate Michael Doenges and Thomas Franco — were not seeking reelection and a third seat had been left vacant by the resignation of Matt Whitcomb, which was effective in January. On the school board, Peter Fagan declined to seek a full term and chair Alison Notte opted against seeking another term.
Alderman Larry Cupoli, who was appointed to the seat vacated late last year by Christ Ettori, and Cheryl Hooker, who recently retired from the Legislature, were running unopposed for the two unexpired terms.
Over on the school board, Cathy Solsaa was reelected, leading the field with 1,478 votes. She was followed by Ryan Carney with 1,446 and Heather Hauke with 1,362. Kevin Kiefaber was reelected with 1,345. Mary McDonald missed out on a seat, trailing with 1,194.
