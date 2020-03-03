For the first time in more than a decade, city voters have decided against returning incumbents to the Board of Aldermen.
Aldermen Scott Tommola and Matthew Reveal fell short on Town Meeting Day, marking the first time a re-election bid has failed on the board since Karen Bossi was voted off in 2009.
Board President Sharon Davis led the field with 2,093 votes, followed by Alderman Paul Clifford with 2,036. Challenger Michael Talbott claimed the third place spot along with a seat on the board with 1,971. Former Alderman Sam Gorruso rejoined the board in fourth place with 1,866 while Alderman Matt Whitcomb won a second term, coming in fifth with 1,715.
Challenger John Atwood fell short of a seat for a second year in a row, coming in sixth with 1,445.
That left Tommola lagging in seventh place, missing out on a seat with 1,432 and Reveal right behind him with 1,431.
Perennial candidate Kam Johnston came in last with 723. Johnston was simultaneously seeking re-election to the School Board but failed in that bid as well.
“Obviously, I’m disappointed, but the Bernie Sanders liberals are on the board, and they still can’t count to six,” Tommola said.
Reveal struck an eerily similar note when asked why he thought he lost.
“I think the Bernie-ites showed up in Rutland and they took over the board and they still can’t count to six,” he said.
Reveal said he and Tommola had not coordinated their answer, and he also said he didn’t think Gorruso was a “Bernie-ite,” but more likely won due to name recognition.
Both men said they intended to continue being active in city politics.
“You’ll see me again,” Reveal said. “I’m going to be more vocal now outside the rail than I was inside the rail.”
Gorruso and Talbott could not be immediately reached for comment.
Gorruso, who served on the board in the 1990s, said he wants the city to make a more forceful effort to recruit industry. Talbott, a Castleton University professor, talked about improving the downtown housing options for young professionals and using the arts to draw tourists to the city.
Tommola had argued for increasing city revenues by trying to do away with the tax-exempt status of nonprofits. Reveal had campaigned on finding an unspecified alternate funding course for the city pension and stepping up infrastructure efforts, particularly downtown.
Nobody contacted Tuesday could recall a city election in which two re-election bids failed.
“I think it’s a reflection of how hard the newcomers campaigned, especially Michael Talbott,” Mayor David Allaire said. “Mr. Talbott put a lot of effort into his campaign. ... That all ends up paying off.”
