Rutland City’s drinking water has been tested to confirm it meets national standards for being free of lead, according to Jeff Wennberg, commissioner of the city’s Department of Public Works, but Wennberg said that has been true for about 25 years now.
The latest round of testing to confirm the drinking water is lead-free was part of a requirement from the federal Environmental Protection Agency that the water be tested every three years.
However, Wennberg pointed out that while the water is free from lead as it’s distributed to homes, “Houses of a certain vintage have plumbing, lead, tin, copper solder on copper pipes and a lot of brass fixtures contain lead prior to the ban in the 1980s. We’re required by EPA to test lead levels right at the tap inside the house. It’s not in the water that’s delivered, but it can be picked up by the water as it passes through the household plumbing.”
There are only a small number of homes that are likely to be affected. Newer homes were built without any lead fixtures and for older homes, any lead in the pipes is most likely leached out.
“It’s only between one date and another date when a house was built that house has potentially elevated lead levels, and as each year goes by, that window gets one year narrower and narrower and narrower. Eventually it will go away,” he said.
While Wennberg said he didn’t know exactly how many homes would be part of that area of interest, he estimated it was several hundred. The owners of those homes have been asked to be part of the voluntary sampling program.
In the most recent sampling, water at 33 homes that fit into the range of interest was tested and there was no detectable lead in 20 of them, according to Wennberg. Of the remaining three, all were under the federal standard of 15 parts per billion.
The testing provides information not just about the lead in drinking water but the way a community responds to keep water safe.
“We’re at like the 90th percentile, which means we’re highly compliant. These are excellent, excellent results especially for a community our age. There’s not an issue here at all,” Wennberg said.
Wennberg said Rutland got ahead of the problem in a way some other communities across America hadn’t by taking action based on equipment that was new at the time.
“When the water filtration plant went online in, I believe, 1994, we incorporated a corrosion control as part of the treatment system. Prior to that, we had sporadically high lead numbers in these tests,” he said.
The corrosive control is an additive to the water that coats pipes or other fixtures with an extremely thin layer keeping lead from the water.
Also, the city will need to do some water testing based on a new state law to look for a man-made chemical that has been found in some parts of Vermont. Act 21, which was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott in May, requires all public water systems to conduct monitoring for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, by the end of the year.
Wennberg said Scott Taggart, Rutland’s water treatment manager, would be attending a training in early August to determine how the city will comply with Act 21.
However, Wennberg said the city’s water had been tested as recently as 2014 and no PFAS was found.
The city tested water at certain homes this year but Wennberg said if there are other Rutland City residents whose homes were built within the range of interest, they should contact the Department of Public Works at 773-1813 to arrange for testing.
The cost of a test is about $25 but Wennberg said there are some cases in which the city could help with or cover the cost.
