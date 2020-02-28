RUTLAND — The Rutland City budget is proposed at $22,054,008, which is up $599,403 or about 2.8% from last year’s $21,454,605.
The budget featured a jump in insurance costs that the mayor sought to offset by cutting chronically unfilled positions in the police department and department of public works — though Mayor David Allaire said he would consider restoring the police position if the department shows better success at recruiting.
City voters are also being asked to approve a $5 million paving and sidewalk bond, which city officials say would accomplish roughly half of the needed street repairs over a period of five years.
Voters will also decide races for the Board of Aldermen and the Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners. In the aldermen race, incumbents Paul Clifford, Sharon Davis, Matthew Reveal, Scott Tommola and Matt Whitcomb are facing challenges by John Atwood, Samuel J. Gorruso, Kam Johnston and Michael Talbott for five two-year seats. In the school board race, incumbents Kam Johnston, Alison Notte and Matthew Olewnik will face off against Brittany Cavacas, Kevin Kiefaber and Cathy Solsaa for 3 three-year seats.
City polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ward 1 votes at the Godnick Center on Deer Street, Ward 2 at Christ the King School on Killington Avenue, Ward 3 at the American Legion on Washington Street and Ward 4 at Calvary Bible Church on Meadow Lane.
— Gordon Dritschilo
