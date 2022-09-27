With water and sewer delinquencies at roughly $500,000, the city is again looking at shut-offs as a collection strategy.
City officials said on Tuesday that the city has not shut off water for nonpayment in roughly a decade, though no one was certain why the practice ended.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski said she had discussed it some with then-public works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg a few years ago, as the city was preparing to change over its water meters to the smart meter system.
“We had talked about it, but we hadn’t really come up with a plan,” Markowski said. “Collection’s authority is under my office because, in Rutland, water is treated as a tax. ... They’re setting up a (shut-offs) policy in DPW, and we’ll work with them on that.”
Markowski said delinquencies were not at a record high — they reached $596,000 last year. She said the city had a lot of success connecting residents with state programs that would help residents make payments, as well as with tax sales on more recalcitrant users.
“It is high,” she said. “It’s a lot. There are some larger balances, but there are a lot of smaller balances, as well. ... We’re always working toward payment agreements. We want to get people on payment agreements and get those balances down. We’re always looking at our list and trying to reach out as we can and offering people information on the state program, as well.”
Board of Aldermen President Michael Doenges sounded a note of caution this week, saying he hopes that whatever the city does takes into account the difficulties Rutlanders may have been suffering.
“I think we could do more before we shut people off,” he said. “For me, personally, it’s a timeline thing ... give people a bigger runway.”
Doenges said he would be much more comfortable giving water-users a 180-day warning.
Mayor David Allaire said he would want to see shut-offs used as a method of last resort.
“That’s not something we’re looking to do on a wholesale basis,” he said. “All we’re looking to do is have folks take care of their responsibilities, one of which is to pay their water bill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.