What exactly is “market rate” for an apartment in Rutland?
That question wasn’t actually answered at a recent meeting to review plans for a market-rate housing improvement loan program being drafted by the city, but the people working on the plan said an exact number wasn’t the point.
“Market rate is whatever you want to charge at this point because there’s nowhere to go,” Alderman Michael Talbot said during a meeting of the Community and Economic Development committee last week.
With federal grants largely restricted to low-income housing development, but rental housing availability being an issue at all income levels in Rutland, the Board of Aldermen has voted to set aside $400,000 in ARPA money to create a loan program to support the upgrading existing units, either bringing vacant apartments back onto the market or improving the quality of the city’s rental stock.
The draft presented last week — still a work in progress — proposed loans of up to $30,000 per unit, with a maximum of four units per property. Landlords would not be allowed to displace tenants for work funded through the program unless they rehoused the tenants until it was complete.
“We do not want tenants to be displaced,” said NeighborWorks of Western Vermont Executive Director Heather Starzynski, who is developing the program with the city. “There is nowhere for people to go. I cannot stress that enough, and we do not want to create problems while we’re trying to solve them.”
Loans would have a 10-year term with a 1.5% fixed rate secured by a second lien. Confirmation of project completion would include site visits.
“This is a lot more rigorous than the city-owned properties thing where we hand it over and hope they do what they’re supposed to,” Talbott said.
Some of the discussion last week included ironing out the process for reviewing applications, with the committee settling on having them run through the Rutland Redevelopment Authority before coming to the full Board of Aldermen for final approval.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis expressed a concern for ensuring they were creating apartments people in Rutland could afford. Talbott said that part of the impetus for the program was people trying to move to Rutland for higher-paying jobs and not finding any suitable housing.
Starzynski said increasing the supply should bend the supply-and-demand curve in favor of renters in general.
“Some of this may move people to higher-quality units from lower-quality units ... which will free them up,” Talbott said.
Developer Mark Foley Jr. said this week that while he was not familiar with the city’s plans for the program, $30,000 could make up a sizable chunk of the bill to upgrade a single unit.
“It depends case by case,” Foley said. “It could be anywhere from a third to two-thirds depending on what’s included and the size. I think it’s significant. I think it’ll be a useful tool, certainly.”
The issue remains in committee as planners continue to revise the proposal.
