FATHOM Water Systems may be going out of business, but the other companies it worked with on behalf of the city are not.
The city had contracted with FATHOM to oversee the installation of the new smart meters on the Rutland water system and to then take over water and sewer billing. The process had a number of hiccups, including an erroneous bill run, and then FATHOM announced last month it was going out of business — an announcement that took city officials by surprise.
Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg had said previously that part of FATHOM’s appeal was that it packaged the services of several other companies. In the past week, the city has started reaching agreements with those companies on its own.
“Based on the experience we’ve had with FATHOM, what we’ve decided going forward, is we want to keep the stuff that’s working and working well for our customers, but anywhere the customers need something directly from the utility ... we’re bringing that 100% back in-house in City Hall,” Wennberg said Tuesday.
The city has approved a $17,000 contract with WaterSmart software, which will continue to run the online portal for users to monitor their water use. It has also approved a memorandum of understanding with Advanced Utility Systems, which had provided billing software through FATHOM.
However, billing and other customer service will be handled by City Hall, something Wennberg said the city had been considering before FATHOM announced its impending demise. Wennberg said FATHOM’s call center provided good customer service, but too many of the calls required technical knowledge that saw them routed back to City Hall.
“We never eliminated any positions,” Wennberg said. “We were doing it before, and we’ll do it again. The treasurer’s office, likewise, will be processing all the payments. They will not be sent to some P.O. box in Philadelphia.”
Wennberg said the city is continuing to arrange its post-FATHOM future and will try to make the transition have as little impact on users as possible.
