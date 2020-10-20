City aldermen on Tuesday evening took issue with several sections of a proposed zoning update.
The update, which was before the Charter and Ordinance Committee, would create a new zoning district for the former College of St. Joseph campus and change some wording in the regulation to conform with state statutes. None of the aldermen at the meeting took issue with the overall goals, but the devil seemed to be in the details.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis, for example, noted that one of the forbidden uses in the proposed “campus development district” was, “Any fossil fuel pipeline right-of-way, terminal or distribution facility.” Davis pointed out that the Board of Aldermen already had opted against language opposing gas pipelines in the city master plan rewrite and she would not support including it here.
“I do not believe that’s good for growth and development in this city moving forward,” she said.
Alderman Michael Talbott said he disagreed, and Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis, the committee chairwoman, suggested leaving the language in pending further discussion — the full board is expected to discuss the rewrite Nov. 2 ahead of a public hearing planned for Nov. 16.
Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly said she had included new language regarding “cottage industry” — businesses where owners are manufacturing on a much smaller scale than traditional industry but are not strictly retail — in homes located in residential neighborhoods. Alderman Tom DePoy cautioned against making the language too restrictive, saying the city did not want to discourage home occupations, especially with no end to the COVID-19 pandemic in sight.
Also, some aldermen objected to the removal of language allowing the board to dismiss members of the architectural review committee for cause in favor of having the committee draft its own ethics policy.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Susan Schreibman said a number of the changes were overdue because the state law with which the city is trying to conform was passed in 2004 and the Development Review Board was issuing variances that likely would not stand up to challenges as a result.
“We’re not changing zoning district borders,” she said. “We’re not changing major things with this draft. ... I’m embarrassed that we haven’t done this before this, quite honestly.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.