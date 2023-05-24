The city is looking at bringing in a lot of state money for housing, but most of the details are still up in the air.
One concrete point that Mayor Michael Doenges stressed to the Community and Economic Development Committee Tuesday is that the city would not be on the hook for any of the $8 million it might help NeighborWorks of Western Vermont borrow via the state’s 10% for Vermont program.
The program makes loans from the state’s fund balance to development projects within Vermont. The Board of Aldermen voted last week to endorse an application by NeighborWorks to borrow $8 million from the fund as part of an effort to create a trust fund for the development of city housing — which, despite being referred to as the “Rutland Housing Trust Fund,” Doegnes repeatedly noted is not related to the Rutland Housing Trust. Doenges said the city was only “supporting” the NeighborWorks application and was not borrowing the money and that NeighborWorks would oversee loaning it out.
“The reason they’re able to do that is, that’s their mission,” he said. “They have the underwriting staff, where we don’t.”
Doenges said the money would be broken up into three pots. The first would add $1 million to the city’s rental rehab revolving loan fund being administered by NeighborWorks. The second would put $2 million into a neighborhood revitalization project aimed at helping homeowners work on the exteriors of their buildings.
“This would be very much focused on increasing the curb appeal of your properties,” he said.
The remaining $5 million would go into the housing trust fund.
“That’s a more flexible piece,” Doenges said. “It’s not tied to the rental rehab. It’s not tied to the neighborhood piece.” It would instead be reserved for large projects, Doenges said, included mixed use-projects such as some of the ideas contemplated for the former Lynda Lee dress factory. Doenges said the exact criteria for lending would be determined if and when NeighborWorks gets the money.
“How about we think about doing something with Rutland Town to make it sweeter for the state to buy in, a joint venture?” Alderman William Gillam asked.
Doenges said that was something the city could discuss with the town. Alderwoman Sharon Davis said the town did not have the same housing needs the city does, and Gillam countered that increased housing stock in the town would benefit the city through selling more water and sewer.
Alderman Joseph Barbagallo asked if there was potential for backlash from the local banking industry for costing them business. Doenges said there was not because the loans would not provide the entirety of financing for the projects and, if anything, it meant more business for commercial lenders because developments taking advantage of the program might not otherwise be viable.
