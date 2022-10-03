CLARENDON — The fire department has convinced a majority of the select board to spend $300,000 in federal funds to cover the purchase of a replacement tanker truck.

The board voted 3-2 last week to approve the spending of $300,000 in American Recovery Plan Act funds on the department’s proposal.

