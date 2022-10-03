CLARENDON — The fire department has convinced a majority of the select board to spend $300,000 in federal funds to cover the purchase of a replacement tanker truck.
The board voted 3-2 last week to approve the spending of $300,000 in American Recovery Plan Act funds on the department’s proposal.
Selectmen Mike Klopchin, Robert Congdon and Arthur Menard voted “yes;” while Selectmen Cash Ruane and Bob Bixby voted “no.”
The department is its own nonprofit entity, separate from the town.
Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said at the Sept. 26 board meeting that the department seeks to replace a 1991 tanker truck which was used when the department bought it. The vehicle can carry 1,300 gallons of water. The vehicle he seeks to replace it with could carry 2,000 gallons.
He and several department members, along with some people from the community, attended the meeting to discuss the issue and advocate for the money to be spent on the truck.
“This truck is a tanker,” Jakubowski said. “It’s made to shuttle water back and forth to house fires. You can’t have a truck nowadays that just does one thing, it’s got to be a Swiss Army knife of things. We don’t just get called for fires, we get called for everything.”
According to Jakubowski, who joined the department in 1993, the department used to have six trucks in its fleet but owing to maintenance costs has, over the years, reduced it to four.
The new truck likely would be used often at crash scenes, said Jakubowski, being fitted with a hydraulic extraction tool and parked so as to shield emergency workers from any oncoming traffic.
It will cost $330,000, he said. The department’s fire truck fund currently has about $50,000 in it. The department puts $15,000 in the fund annually. Town Treasurer Heidi Congdon said the town will receive a total of $721,300 in ARPA funds. To date, it has $486,960.
Each town in Vermont got an allotment of ARPA money in two installments, as did every town in the country. Each county in the country also got an allotment, but because Vermont doesn’t have a county government those county funds were allocated to the towns.
“So if you are to approve the full amount of $330,000 for the fire department, you do have the ability to cut that check immediately and that would then leave you $391,300 after we receive the rest of the county funds,” she said.
Menard motioned to spend the $330,000 the department asked for. His motion didn’t receive a second. After some discussion, Congdon motioned to use only $300,000.
More discussion followed with Ruane, who also serves as the town’s road forearm, and Bixby noting that the town has other financial needs to consider, namely a new grader, which also is expected to cost around $300,000, and maintenance and upgrades on the town garage, which is expected to be far more expensive than either the grader or the fire truck.
Jakubowski said the department has thought about trying to sell the old truck but said he doubts it will get more than a few thousand dollars. The department is instead mulling giving it or selling it to a nearby town in need of a truck that won’t see as many calls. Mark Reardon, who said he’s a Clarendon taxpayer, noted there didn’t seem to have been much public or community discussion on the use of ARPA funds.
According to Klopchin, fire department funding requests have been routinely approved by voters for more than 30 years.
Robert Congdon said he believes the board should use the ARPA funds for the firetruck and grader and put the remainder into a building fund.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.