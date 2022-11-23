CLARENDON — The select board has agreed to a solar developer’s request to designate some land off Middle Road as a preferred solar site.
Tom Garden, of Triland Partners, told the board at its Nov. 14 meeting that he’s spoken to the town Planning Commission about a 500-kilowatt array his company plans to build on land owned by the Pinkowski family. The commission is in favor of the project, he said, but would like to weigh in on the plan to visually screen the project further along in the permitting process.
Garden said if the board signs the letter agreeing to designate the land as a preferred site, it will go before the Rutland Regional Planning Commission.
Eventually, the project will have to be approved by the Public Utility Commission, a statewide entity whose authority overrides local zoning boards.
Garden explained to the board that several years ago towns were upset with the state and the PUC because they felt they didn’t have enough say in where and how solar arrays were built.
“So they imposed this regulation that said, unless you’re putting it on an already negative site such as a driveway or a landfill, or something of that nature, then you, the developer, have to go to the town and request that they designate a preferred site,” Garden said. “I’ll point out that this is not to say you are endorsing it, that you’re approving it, that you’re permitting it, it’s just saying that, ‘we’ll allow you, developer, to go forward and take your chances with the PUC and the Department of Public Service and the Agency of Natural Resources to see if they’ll allow it.”
He noted the town will have the right and the ability to comment on the project while it undergoes the PUC permitting process, which can take as long as nine months.
“Signing that letter does not put you in a position where you’re giving up your rights to represent your constituents,” he said.
The regional planning commission will want to know whether the project is impacting prime agriculture soil. Garden said this project won’t disturb that kind of soil. It’s also not going to trouble any wetland or woodland.
“These days they want us to avoid all woodlands, regardless of whether there’s deer habitat, they want us to save the trees, so they’re pressing us towards farmland, frankly, but then they don’t want us to go near farmland, that is prime agricultural soils,” he said.
The only issue he said he sees with the site might be the floodplain, but he said he believes the construction methods they’ll use will negate that.
Once he gets the town boards and the regional commission to sign off on the preferred site, he’ll conduct an interconnection study to determine if and how the project can connect to the electric grid. If that comes back favorable, Garden said, the next step will be to send a 45-day letter to the town, planning commissions, and abutting landowners. The 45-day letter is required by the state and lets people know the developer plans to file for a full “certificate of public good” from the PUC after that period of time.
Selectman Bob Bixby wanted to know whether solar arrays are known to hurt property values, and what will happen to the panels once they’re no longer useful.
Garden said he’s seen no evidence that they lower property values, though abutting landowners often complain about having to look at them. As for the panels, they’re expected to function at 85% efficiency after a 25- to 30-year period. If they’re not left in place after that and get removed, it’s likely they’ll simply be used somewhere else. He said not all panels are made with the same materials and the trend in recent years has been to use materials that don’t contaminate land.
There’s already a 500-kilowatt array on the Pinkowski property that Triland Partners has worked with. It’s west of Middle Road, behind the farm’s barns. Garden said the site will allow for the new project on the north side of the property to be well-screened without overwhelming the area.
