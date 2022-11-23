CLARENDON — The select board has agreed to a solar developer’s request to designate some land off Middle Road as a preferred solar site.

Tom Garden, of Triland Partners, told the board at its Nov. 14 meeting that he’s spoken to the town Planning Commission about a 500-kilowatt array his company plans to build on land owned by the Pinkowski family. The commission is in favor of the project, he said, but would like to weigh in on the plan to visually screen the project further along in the permitting process.

