CLARENDON — The town is researching what it would take to lower the speed limit on all town roads.
The select board decided to look into the matter after town resident Rick Wilbur spoke to it at the June 26 meeting about the speeding he’s noticed.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 5:13 pm
“Not just this road,” he said, referring to Middle Road. “Every road that I’ve been on in this town, it’s like you’re taking your life into your hands.”
Wilbur is a former board member, deputy sheriff and constable.
Regarding Middle Road, he said the speeding is particularly bad between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and also at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The speed limit is 35 mph on Middle Road past the Town Office. It moves up to 40 mph to the north. Wilbur said he’s seen vehicles regularly traveling between 50 mph and 60 mph, and has seen similar issues all over town.
He proposed that the board put a 35 mph limit on all town roads.
Select Board Chair Mike Klopchin said he believes there’s a procedure the town has to follow to undertake such a measure. He asked Sgt. Andrew Cross, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, if he could research what the requirements are.
Cross said he would and that he’d also find some ordinances passed by other towns that have done this so Clarendon can use them for a model if it likes.
All agreed that a traffic study might be required, but it might be possible to use past studies.
Selectman Robert Congdon said the town only has a few roads that are posted at 40 mph.
Wilbur said he’d like to see the board do this on its own, but it’s also possible for him to circulate a petition calling for a town-wide vote on the matter.
Selectman Bob Bixby said he’s noticed the increase in speeding as well, but believes it’s mostly people who live south of town commuting to work in Rutland City. Some, he said, seem to be using town roads to avoid the traffic lights on Route 7.
Selectman George Ambrose asked Cross whether this issue was unique to Clarendon.
Cross said it’s not.
“We’re seeing it everywhere,” he said. “When COVID hit, everyone stayed home, the traffic on the roads was a quarter, or less, of what it usually was. People didn’t have to pay attention, they were able to drive a little bit quicker. The majority of law enforcement agencies were told to avoid unnecessary interactions such as car stops. People picked up their speed, they weren’t getting stopped, they weren’t getting tickets.”
While the amount of traffic on the roads has returned to normal following the pandemic, some people’s driving habits have not, he said.
“They are still driving quickly, they’re driving recklessly, it’s just become a significant issue,” he said.
