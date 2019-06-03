CLARENDON — Officials say a fire that almost destroyed a house on Peters Lane could have been started by a spontaneously combusting lawnmower.
Clarendon Springs Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matt Jakubowski said they were called in just after 5 a.m. on Sunday after a neighbor noticed the blaze, and ran to the door to wake up the inhabitants.
Both fire investigators and firefighters said they thought the fire was started by the combusting engine of the lawnmower and spread by spare grass clippings, Jakubowski said.
The three-story house was home to Catherine Pithers, Todd Smith, Smith’s two sons Ryan and Owen, and Pithers’ children Sabrina, Olivia and Nicholas Gordon, according to Pithers’ sister in law, Kim Porcaro of Glens Falls, New York.
“We arrived on scene, the garage was on the ground,” Jakubowski said. “It was gone, and the back of the house was on fire.”
With the help of 45 to 50 firefighters from the volunteer fire departments from West Rutland, Wallingford, Middletown Springs, Rutland Town, Proctor and Danby, Regional Ambulance and the Red Cross, all inhabitants and their pets got out unharmed and the fire was knocked down by 11 a.m.
“The house is a balloon frame house, so there’s no stopping fire in between the floors,” Jakubowski said. “One cat was left behind, but we found it, and it was alive in the upstairs bedroom.”
A pickup truck was also fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene, and the car next to it sustained fire damage. Ultimately, Jakubowski said he thought the historic house was salvageable, thanks in large part to the new dry hydrant installed down the road.
“It definitely helped save things,” Jakubowski said. “We called for tankers, but we had a 4-inch line stretched to the fire trucks ... We didn’t need the tankers anymore.”
Pithers’ sister, Dr. Franky Porcaro, and her wife Kim started a GoFundMe page and a more successful Facebook fundraiser to collect clothes, household items and other donations for the family, accessible also through a link on Kim Porcaro’s page Balanced Holistic.
Kim Porcaro said the Facebook fundraiser, “Franky’s Personal Emergency Fundraiser,” has already raised almost $3,300 due to donations from 61 people, and interested parties can also directly contact Balanced Holistic out of Glens Falls, New York.
