MONTPELIER — At least one House member isn’t happy with who gave the morning devotional on Wednesday.
“We had a drag queen give the morning devotional today. I did not enter the chamber. I am disgusted and embarrassed for our state. Please share!” was posted to the Facebook page of House Rep. Art Peterson, R-Clarendon, who represents the Rutland-2 District, on Wednesday.
The devotional was given by Justin Marsh, of Cambridge, a drag performer who performs under the name Emoji Nightmare.
Marsh co-founded the Vermont Chapter of Drag Story Hour.
Marsh is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns when out of drag. While performing, they use she/her pronouns.
At the devotional, she wore a pink dress and read aloud from a book, “Just Add Glitter,” written by Angela DiTerlizzi, illustrated by Samantha Cotterill, that was published in 2018 by Beach Lane Books.
The book is a children’s book and follows a girl and her cat having fun with glitter.
Peterson commented under his post with a photo of Marsh as Emoji Nightmare sitting to the left of the speaker’s podium.
“Here is a picture. Hard to see, but the thing dolled up in a pink dress,” the text of Peterson’s post reads.
He later edited the post to read, “Here is a picture. Hard to see, but this is the person dolled up in a pink dress.”
He then commented further down, “To make matters worse, there were children, athletes, in the chamber there to be honored for their accomplishments. An awful look for the House of Representatives and our state.”
In April, Peterson introduced H.513, “An act relating to protecting the competitive integrity and safety of girls and women in sports.” It’s a short-form bill that would prohibit people assigned a male sex at birth from participating in “an elementary, secondary or postsecondary school athletic program or activity that is designated for girls or women.”
It was referred to the House Committee on Education on April 7 and hasn’t moved since.
More recently, Peterson was among the 13 lawmakers who voted “no” on H.89, “An act relating to civil and criminal procedures concerning legally protected health care activity.” The bill, which will create protections for those seeking transgender health care, as well as reproductive care, was signed into law by Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday.
Peterson was also among the 24 “no” votes on S.37, “An act relating to access to legally protected health care activity and regulation of health care providers,” which was also signed into law by Scott on Wednesday.
Reached Wednesday afternoon, Marsh said they hadn’t yet been made aware of Peterson’s comments and that most of the feedback they’d received was positive.
“I noticed there were certainly some members of the House that hadn’t … who weren’t timely with making it to the floor, but were waiting for after I sat down, so I had a feeling, but I didn’t think much of it beyond that,” they said. “His comments are certainly unfortunate, but not overly surprising.”
Marsh said they were having lunch in Montpelier afterward, and had some folks stop to thank them for the devotional.
“I’ve received texts and photos, people seem generally really supportive of it,” Marsh said. “One representative told me it was their best devotional ever.”
Marsh said they were invited to give the devotional by House Rep. Taylor Small, P/D-Winooski, who co-founded Drag Story Hour with Marsh and performs drag under the name “Nikki Champagne.” Small is Vermont’s first and, so far, only out transgender lawmaker.
As of press time, Peterson had not responded to calls and voicemails seeking comment.
