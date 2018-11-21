A Clarendon man is facing a criminal charge after police said he hit a parked car in West Rutland on Sept. 13 and drove off without notifying police or the owner.
Ronald J. LaVictorie, 63, of Clarendon, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage.
LaVictorie was released without bail.
In an affidavit, Deputy Daniel Pennington, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, said police were notified about the incident around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 13.
Zachary Brown, 30, told police he had left a 2008 Mazda M3 parked on Marble Street in West Rutland. While Brown was in his home, someone had hit the Mazda, left a dent and drove off, he told police.
Police traced the pickup that allegedly hit the Mazda to LaVictorie. Pennington said when he went to LaVictorie’s home, he saw dents on his pickup that matched the damage to the Mazda.
Pennington said he spoke to LaVictorie on Sept. 14.
The affidavit said LaVictorie admitted to being at Bruno’s Tavern, the location of the crash.
LaVictorie told Pennington he hit something while leaving the parking lot but said he believed it was only a couple of pails.
If convicted of the charge, LaVictorie could be sentenced to up to 2 years in jail.
