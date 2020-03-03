CLARENDON — Voters approved everything on the town meeting ballot Tuesday.
The $1,077,168 budget passed, 472-193. Voters said "yes" to an extra $80,000 in roadwork, 529-142, and to putting $15,000 in the bridge reserve, 462-199.
The fire department of $75,000 for general expenses, 560-112, and $50,000 toward the purchase of a new truck, 455-213.
The town voted 397-244 to extend the terms of the delinquent tax collector from one year to three years.
— Gordon Dritschilo
