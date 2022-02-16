CLARENDON — It’s a three-way race to fill two seats on the Mill River School Board in Clarendon.
Incumbents Leonard Doucette and Andrea Hawkins will face off against challenger Carol Geery for a pair of three-year seats on the four-town, five-school district board.
Doucette, who has served on the board for nearly a decade, said he’s seeking another term because wants to ensure the district remains “a good place for kids.”
A retired teacher and administrator with more than 30 years of experience working in Mill River schools, Doucette cited his educational background as an asset to the board.
Though he acknowledged he’s at times been criticized for his deliberative approach to decision-making, he said he always puts student interests first.
“I don’t have an agenda. I want to listen to all sides and, then, make my decision based on what I think is best,” he said.
Doucette said the biggest issue currently before the board is hiring a new superintendent, as well as new principals at Shrewsbury Mountain School and Clarendon Elementary School.
“We need folks who have educational leadership, No. 1 — who are willing to communicate and listen,” he said.
Another priority, he said, is updating district policies.
“I think that’s important for us to continue to update policies because we’re looking at it now from a different perspective, with the emphasis on equity and providing opportunities for all,” he said.
Another area of focus for Doucette is the budget. While he called the proposed district budget “reasonable,” he said budgets needed more fine tuning moving forward.
He noted that, with a decrease in student enrollment, the district should explore how it can spend money more wisely.
He suggested finding more efficiencies in administrative staff, stating the district may be over-specialized administratively.
Doucette responded to criticism from some community members over declining standardized test scores, calling them a “snapshot.”
“I think we need to focus on the overall education process of the school,” he said, adding it might be useful to explore if the district’s shift to proficiency-based learning is working.
Geery, a retired speech language pathologist and director of special services in the former Rutland South Supervisory Union, previously ran for the board in a special election to fill a one-year seat last spring. While she lost to Hawkins, Geery said she still believes she would be a helpful addition to the board.
She said her time working in the district has given her institutional knowledge.
“I just think I bring that experience to the table,” she said.
A parent of two adult children who graduated from the high school, Geery has been a civic-minded member of the Clarendon community, serving on the town planning commission, board of adjustment and Rutland Regional Planning Commission.
She said she believes “parents know their kids the best.”
“One of the things I hear over and over (are) the same questions about test scores and athletics and curriculum — and not really hearing … how the board is addressing those questions,” she said. “So I want to just make sure that we have good communication between the board and parents and the public.”
She added that, if elected, she would work to ensure district staff felt supported as they continue to deal with the stresses of the pandemic.
Geery, who called public schools “essential,” said she wants to make sure the district is preparing students to be productive members of the community.
“I don’t have any agendas other than I just want to make sure we have a well-run public education system, that we have good opportunities for all of our kids,” she said.
After a year on the School Board, Hawkins said she just beginning to dig in to what she called the “nitty gritty” work.
“I haven’t been able to fulfill my goal of what I want on the board,” she said.
A quality control auditor at the Department for Children and Families for the last 18 years, Hawkins said her experience as a social worker and “out-of-the-box” thinking serve her well on the board.
She said has been able to put her experience navigating federal welfare policies to work on the board’s Policy Committee by helping to make district policies easier to understand.
A single mother of a middle schooler enrolled in the district and former cheer-leading coach, Hawkins said she also brings a parent’s perspective, adding she will represent the concerns of those parents who may not always speak up.
Hawkins said she’s committed to keeping the community more involved and providing more opportunities for them to share their opinions beyond board meetings.
“I don’t feel like we get to hear them enough, even in a positive level,” she said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.