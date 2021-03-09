CLARENDON — In a state where local control reigns over school-related decisions, the town of Clarendon doesn’t think that control is local enough.
At Monday evening’s Select Board meeting, held virtually on Zoom and in person, Board Chairman Mike Klopchin expressed frustration that the town was unable to fill a vacancy on the Mill River Unified Union School District Board without that body’s approval.
Clarendon holds four seats on the School Board, which includes the towns of Wallingford, Shrewsbury and Tinmouth. Those towns hold four seats, three seats and one seat respectively.
The seat in question is currently held by George Ambrose, who announced last week he would step down from the board effective March 12.
Under current state statute, a unified union school district has 30 days to publicize and fill a vacancy in consultation with the local Select Board. That individual will fill the vacancy until an election is held at either an annual or special meeting.
Prior to 2005, select boards in Vermont could appoint individuals to school boards in consultation with the school board. That arrangement flipped in 2005 when a new law stated the final say resided with the school boards.
In 2017 in the wake of Act 46 mergers, the law was rewritten to include unified union school districts
A sunset provision in the law requires the Legislature renew the language every two years, which it did last session as part of the appropriations bill (Act 154).
Rep. Kathryn Webb, D-Shelburne, chair of the House Committee on Education, explained the provision was one of a number of lingering Act 46-related details that still needed to be addressed.
“We haven’t had a chance to really take the time to sort that out,” she said, noting last session was especially difficult to address such issues as consequence of the pandemic.
Webb said she expected the Legislature would address the provision before it was up for renewal in 2022.
Monday night, Klopchin contended the decision should be the town’s alone.
“The biggest community in this whole (district), to me, doesn’t even have a say. It’s the smaller towns out there who are going to put this person on the School Board. I don’t think that’s fair,” he said.
Klopchin said that if the School Board did not appoint the Select Board’s preferred candidate, the Select Board would call for a special election to be held sometime this year so voters could choose a new representative.
He noted that Clarendon resident Andrea Hawkins had already sent a letter to the Select Board several weeks ago expressing interest in serving on the School Board should there be a vacancy.
Hawkins, who spoke briefly Monday night, said she is “determined” to get on the School Board but chose not to run this year because she didn’t want to hinder Matthew Gouchberg’s chances. Gouchberg defeated long-time School Board representative John McKenna in last week’s election.
“I feel that our kids are not getting what they deserve,” she said. “And I also feel that, as a taxpayer, we’re paying too much for what has actually been happening in this pandemic state for the last year. I think our children have suffered enormously because of decisions that have been made and how things have been handled.”
But even if a special election were held, the seat would still be up for reelection at next year’s Town Meeting Day when the term officially expires.
A special election would cost about $500, according to Clarendon Town Clerk Gloria Menard’s estimates.
The rest of the Select Board agreed with Klopchin’s assessment of the situation.
“The voters of the town of Clarendon deserve the say of what happens to their seat on the School Board … especially in the climate and the year that we have had politically with our district,” said Selectman Robert Congdon, Jr.
Selectman Robert Bixby echoed Congdon, calling the past year in the district “turbulent.”
“I do not particularly care for a special election, but I care less about people from another town telling us what we’re gonna do in our town,” he said. “That’s a situation that’s going to be handled by our taxpayers and our voters and we’ll do it as a special election.”
The possibility of simply appointing McKenna appeared to be a nonstarter. At Mondays’ meeting, members of the Select Board indicated a lack of confidence in McKenna among residents, noting that he lost his reelection bid by more than 80 votes.
On Tuesday, Klopchin underscored his opposition to McKenna, who he said had reached out to him asking to be considered for the seat.
Klopchin said he is concerned the School Board will reappoint McKenna despite the Select Board’s disapproval.
“The voters have already spoken. They don’t want this particular individual,” he said. “If the School Board, in its wisdom, puts this individual who was voted off back on the School Board, isn’t that kind of a slap in your face?”
At Monday’s meeting, Klopchin went on to suggest that town should withdraw from the district entirely if the situation doesn’t play out in the town’s favor.
“Personally, if this goes the way I think some folks are trying to make it go, I am going to ask the voters of this town to get out of this (unified school district)” he said.
Since the creation of the MRUUSD in 2016, Klopchin claimed taxes in Clarendon have only gone up — not down, as he said was promised.
“Well, since we’ve been on here taxes have continually grown, grown, grown. And then there were other issues — and not just the Black Lives Matter issues,” he said Tuesday, referring to the School Board’s efforts last year to display Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ Pride flags on school grounds.
“When you have outlying communities telling ... Clarendon how we’re going to do things in your town, that gets a lot of people upset.”
Klopchin said he wants to explore the process for withdrawing from the district and potentially put it to voters, calling it the “last option.”
According to Mill River Superintendent David Younce, the district is following state statute in regard to filling vacancies.
“In general, the control that Clarendon and the residents have occurs through the process of voting on the budgets and that type of thing. The voice in this scenario … is that the Select Board is allowed to offer their consultative input to the School Board but, ultimately, the School Board by statute is tasked with actually making the decision.”
Nonetheless, he said he understands town officials’ frustrations.
“My job is to make sure we just follow the law, which is why I’m trying to make sure we communicate clearly and appropriately about what will happen when and how we’ll proceed,” he said.
Younce explained that secession from the district is a complicated process with unclear outcomes.
He said all towns in the district towns would have to vote to approve the split. And if approved, he said Clarendon could “theoretically” have no schools of its own and have to tuition its K-12 children to other districts.
“Post-merger, it’s actually the unified district that owns those buildings,” Younce said, referring to Clarendon Elementary School and Mill River Union High School, both of which are physically located in Clarendon.
“So the concept of ‘we’re going to pull out and take this with us’ doesn’t really exist. The schools would still be under the purview of the unified district represented by the other three towns.”
Klopchin offered a slightly different take.
“If Clarendon gets out of the union school district. I don’t think the other towns can support that school,” he said.
