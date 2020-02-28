CLARENDON — Clarendon’s budget is at $1,077,168, up $25,726 or 2.4% from last year’s $1,051,442.
Voters are also being asked if they want to spend an extra $80,000 on road resurfacing, $75,000 on the volunteer fire department and $50,000 toward the purchase of a new fire truck.
Clarendon votes between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall.
— Gordon Dritschilo
