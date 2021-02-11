At Tuesday’s meeting of the Rutland City Board of Commissioners, the board voted 6-4 to adopt the Ravens as the new Rutland City Public Schools mascot.
Commissioners Ann Dages, Dena Goldberg, Kevin Kiefaber, Matthew Olewnik, Joanne Pencak and Cathy Solsaa voted “yay.” Commissioners Brittany Cavacas, Hurley Cavacas, Charlene Seward and Erin Shimp voted “nay.”
On Wednesday, RCPS officials addressed concerns that some people were unable to access the meeting, which was held on Zoom. A statement posted to the district’s Facebook page explained that a commissioner had shared their personal meeting link with other individuals, which led to confusion for the meeting host who saw multiple sign-in attempts under the same name.
“We had 9 people arrive as one of our Board members. Knowing that could not be the case, seeing the Board member on the meeting, the extras were removed,” Assistant Superintendent Rob Bliss stated. “We work on organizing the meetings to maximize viewership and participation. We also seek to increase security and avoid the ‘Zoom Bombing’ that occurred at public meetings across Vermont, and the Country, during the spring of 2020.”
“Zoom bombing” is when unknown parties enter a Zoom meeting to disrupt it, often by shouting profanities or displaying inappropriate images.
Bliss said a link to register for meeting can be found online at the RCPS website (www.rutlandcitypublicschools.org).
